Depth of squad key for Dundee United’s promotion hopes, says gaffer Neilson

Robbie Neilson believes depth of squad will prove vital to Dundee United’s Championship promotion challenge.

And while he’s still working flat out to add to his player pool, the Tangerines boss is already happy with what he has available.

Having been planning, then building, his group since he arrived at Tannadice last October, Robbie is now at a point where he’s more than comfortable with the options he has.

He now believes in any game he can use 14 players he knows he can rely on.

And, if Lawrence Shankland’s prolific start to the league campaign with four goals against Inverness Caley Thistle at the weekend was the attention-grabber, the gaffer was delighted with the changes he could make as the game unfolded.

“I think it is important that you’ve got a strong bench,” he said.

“When you turn round on 60 minutes, or whenever it is, and you have options, it makes a big difference to a coach.

“It gives you the chance to change the game, bring some energy and quality. I thought the guys who came on at the weekend did well and that’s always important.”

Robbie also believes he now has a group that’s focused on the job in hand and all pulling in the same direction.

“There is a togetherness to the team I can feel,” he added.

“There’s guys who weren’t involved on Saturday, were on the bench and didn’t get any game time, but they’re still happy.”

On the matter of adding the wide left player he still wants, former Motherwell man Elliott Frear remains an option.

He’s done some training with the squad and discussions over a contract have taken place but it’s understood the 28-year-old Englishman does have options.

United will travel to Glasgow on Friday and, as usual, use their state-of-the-art team bus – a luxury opponents Partick Thistle will no longer enjoy when they are on the road.

Starting with last Saturday’s opener at Alloa, the Jags players have been told they will be responsible for making their own way to away games.

United did use the train for the recent friendly at Shrewsbury but the bus remains the preferred mode of travel.