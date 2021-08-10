SQA results 2021: Pass rate drops as Tayside and Fife pupils learn their grades

Scotland’s pass rate has fallen across all qualifications as the SQA results for 2021 start to land on doorsteps across Tayside and Fife.

With the formal end-of-year exams cancelled for the second year running due to coronavirus alternative arrangements had been put in place.

It means pupils are already aware of their provisional grades, rather than previous years when pupils would only find out how they performed on results day.

SQA results are in for class for 2021

The 2021 attainment rates fell from 2020; with 87.3% of pupils receiving an A-C grade at Higher, down from 89.3% last year.

At National 5, 85.8% of pupils received an A-C grade, down from 89% last year.

Instead of a final exam, teachers were asked to submit grades to the SQA based on assessments that took place over the year.

The SQA then formalised these grades.

Results certificates have been sent to almost 137,000 candidates across Scotland and more than 54,000 also received their results by text and/or email.

SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson said it was a results day “like no other”.

“With awarding based on teacher and lecturer judgement this year, learners have known their results since the end of June.

“However, as envelopes, text messages and emails arrive from SQA this morning, it is a time to celebrate the achievements of learners right across Scotland,” she said.

Fiona Robertson added that the alternative model sought to make sure learners received the qualifications they deserved.

She added: “Everyone worked hard to ensure the model was credible and fair so we can all have confidence in the certificates that have been awarded today.”

In Perth and Kinross, early figures show that pupils were awarded 2,273 National 4 awards, achieving an 85% pass rate and 6,521 National 5 awards, an 87% pass rate.

Dundee City Council’s children and families convener congratulated the 2,900 pupils in the city receiving their results.

“The impact of the pandemic has presented huge challenges for all our pupils, their families and our staff. There were school closures as well as periods of self-isolation for many young people.

“For the second year running there have been no SQA exams for graded courses.

“The city council’s children and families service is now analysing the award data and a full report on the details will be presented to committee.

‘One of the toughest academic years we’ve ever known’

“Information from these results will also help to plan for the new school year ahead.”

Support is to be made available by teachers across Tayside and Fife to provide advice and guidance for pupils and their families.

Scottish education secretary Shirley-Anne Sommerville said: “It’s been one of the toughest academic years we’ve ever known, with the pandemic throwing significant challenges at our young people.

“So to have this many learners receiving certificates and for the number of passes at Higher and Advanced Higher to be so high is incredible.”

She added: “Learners can be confident that their awards are fair, consistent and credible. Indeed, industry representatives have made it clear how much they value this year’s qualifications.”

Closing the poverty-related attainment gap remains central to our work.

Ms Sommerville said the results showed some areas where focus would be required, adding: “Closing the poverty-related attainment gap and ensuring every young person has the chance to fulfil their potential remains central to our work.

“We know that the challenges presented by the pandemic mean our efforts to deliver equity in education are more vital than ever, so we are investing a further £1 billion over the course of this Parliament to help close the gap.”