Dundee enterprise The Circle gets SQA backing to help people gain business qualifications

Dundee social enterprise The Circle has had its pioneering business programme accredited by the SQA.

The Circle Academy, a 12-week training programme for individuals interested in running a “more than profit” business, has been awarded accreditation from the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

The Circle Academy Award In Social Entrepreneurship is now an internationally recognised qualification, and is an SCQF Level 7, which is equivalent to an advanced higher or Higher National Certificate.

The programme will enable students to obtain the qualification by developing business knowledge, understanding the importance of good governance and also how to run succesful boards and board meetings.

Those taking on the 12-week course will also improve their financial knowledge enabling them to better undersrand cash flow, financial planning and diversity of income as well as developing leadership and management skills to help them support their staff teams.

Participants will benefit from industry expert speakers, one-to-one consultancy sessions and access to course-specific learning resources.

To pass the course candidates are expected to demonstrate this knowledge by providing evidence of their learning through a detailed business plan, marketing plan and cash flow.

Kirsty Thomson, founder and CEO of The Circle, said: “The Circle Academy is our answer to the growing number of organisations being set up by people with fantastic social aims but little or no experience in setting up or running an organisation.

“The Circle Academy provides the kind of knowledge and practical experience that we believe is vital to any ‘more than profit’ venture. We are thrilled to have the programme recognised with this SQA accreditation.”

The accreditation will further enhance the appeal of The Academy for individuals wishing to participate in the next block of sessions, scheduled to start in September.

Anyone who feels they could benefit from the course and would like to learn more about setting up their own business can find out more about what The Circle Academy has to offer by visiting the Circle’s website.