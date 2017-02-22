Dundee City Council is installing sprinklers in all new-build properties to cut down on fire deaths in the city.

Councillor John Alexander, neighbourhood services convener, said he has ordered fire suppression systems to be installed in the properties under construction at Alexander Street.

The city council and Hillcrest Housing Association are constructing 81 new houses at Alexander Street, where the multi-storey blocks of flats were demolished in 2011.

The site is also set to play host to new community and NHS facilities and a primary school.

The sprinklers automatically activate if a fire is detected, helping to save lives by stopping fires at the source.

Mr Alexander also plans for all new properties in future to have sprinkler systems built in.

He said: “We’ve seen the devastating effects that fires can have on tenants, their neighbours and in terms of the cost of putting properties back in a good order. We want to prevent future fatalities, injuries and costly damage to properties.

“After a visit to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Training Centre in Cambuslang two years ago, I became convinced that this was an issue where we could make a real difference.

“That is why we are currently installing sprinkler systems at new-build properties at Alexander Street and rolling this out to other developments as we start on-site.”

Despite not being required under building regulations, the council’s plan has the backing of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, which has carried out more than 2,200 home safety visits in the space of six months last year.

Local senior officer Colin Grieve said: “Sprinklers are a cost effective way of making homes safer — they stop fires from spreading, put them out quickly and save lives.

“We look forward to working with Dundee City Council to put these sprinklers in place and enhancing the safety of the citizens of Dundee.”