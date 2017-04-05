Youngsters from Mill o’ Mains sprang into action as the Easter school holidays got under way.

The children from the Dundee housing estate were attending an Easter fun camp which runs until Friday.

The camp, at Mill o’ Mains Community Pavilion, is for kids aged five to 14. It cost £40 for the week (including breakfast) and a second camp is planned for next week.

Activities for participants include football, Zumba, power hoop, bouncersize, target games, nature walks, rounders, dodge ball and a beauty salon.

Picture shows eight-year-old Lucee Martin having fun on a trampoline watched by some of the youngsters and staff at the camp.