The Tele’s Community Spirit Awards are less than four weeks away – and we’re starting our build-up to the big night by focusing on those shortlisted for the gongs.

Here we take a look at the people or groups in the running to win the Courage Award and the Fundraiser of the Year Award.

The winners will be revealed on February 10.

The Courage Award will be presented to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding bravery, courage or strength when faced with a life-changing or life-threatening situation.

It’s safe to say Tayside has people like this in spades.

First in our list of nominees is Coldside taxi driver Jamie Black, who came to the aid of people in Dundee not just once, but twice, in the space of a single week.

Jamie had dropped a passenger off at the riverside in early August when she fell in the water a short time later. He alerted the emergency services and made several attempts to help her until crews arrived.

Just a few days later, he came to the aid of a teen under attack in Coldside, revving his engine to send the attackers scattering.

He said: “It’s nice to be recognised — but I just had to do what anyone would do.

“Anyone in the same place would have done the same thing.

“I wasn’t expecting any recognition and things have definitely been quieter since then. It was quite a busy week.”

Married couple Katie and Lee Hogan are nominated for saving a man’s life after he attempted to walk into the sea at Montrose beach in October.

The pair were walking along the sea front with kids Ollie, seven, Ayla, four, and Kelsi, 17, when they saw the man wading into the water.

He was up to his neck when they pulled him back to the sand.

Katie said yesterday: “We were really happy to be nominated. It’s something we did instinctively — we were just thinking about getting him out of the water.

“We think it’s something anyone would do, but the response was overwhelming.”

The Courage Award could be the second the Menzieshill couple receive for their act of selflessness after they were awarded the Commander’s Award from Police Scotland late last year.

Katie added: “We’re not wanting to play it up too much. It’s just something anyone would have done.”

Our third and final nominee is Tracey McDade, who has been fighting through her cancer diagnosis raising thousands of pounds through fundraisers.

In one such activity she chose to shave all off her hair.

The nominator who put Tracey forward said she was a “great inspiration for all”.

The Courage Award is sponsored by Angus Fostering and Adoption.

Area manager Eunice McLennan said: “We are delighted to support an event that celebrates the achievements of ordinary people who achieve extraordinary things, by going the extra mile.”

The Fundraiser of the Year Award will recognise the most creative and hardest working teams and individuals — as well as the causes that drive them.

Among our nominees is Broughty Ferry man Andy Goudie, who has raised more than £8,000 for Help For Kids with CDs and concerts featuring local bands and school choirs.

Andy, 49, even wrote to the mum of superstar actor Ewan McGregor to ask him to sign some CDs — which he did.

Andy said: “It’s been very hard work but there are 18,000 Dundee kids living in poverty. You can stare at the TV or get off your backside and do something about it.”

Long-term Maggie’s Centre fundraising manager Valerie Busher has been nominated for her 16-year commitment to the cancer charity in Dundee.

Valerie, who recently stepped down from the post to “give someone else a go”, told the Tele: “I’m absolutely delighted to be nominated.”

Maggie’s congratulated Valerie on her nomination. A spokeswoman said: “Valerie was with Maggie’s for 16 years and was responsible for raising vital funds for Maggie’s Dundee through a mixture of community initiatives, events and corporate funding.

“We thank her for her service to Maggie’s and wish her the very best in her retirement.”

Charitable organisation Dundee Starter Packs, which collects and donates second-hand goods to hard-up people around the city, is also up for the prize.

Their nominator explained: “They work hard every day, even off the clock, to keep Dundee Starter Packs going and to help the people these packs go out to. It’s one thing to create a fundraiser, but another to do it every day.”

Harris Academy pupil Mollie Ross is nominated for her work establishing and running the school’s Interact club, created in partnership with Dundee Rotary Club.

Mollie, who is in sixth year has raised funds for charity and secured 68 shoeboxes for Rotary’s recent Christmas appeal. Her nominator said: “She is quiet but a powerhouse, determined to do what is right.”

Courage Award nominee Tracey McDade is also up for the Fundraiser Award, having raised £11,500 for Macmillan by shaving off all of her hair as part of the charity’s Brave The Shave challenge.

The Fundraiser of the Year Award is sponsored by Tay Taxis.

Boss George Harris said: “A strong local community is very important to us. Without the public we wouldn’t have a business and we’re always keen to give back.”