More than 40,000 children from some of the most deprived areas in Dundee have engaged with an education initiative that uses sport as a hook.

The Abertay University Dundee Academy of Sport has been working with schools, colleges and community groups across Tayside and Fife since 2013.

Course leaders teach pupils various educational skills using sporting examples — including Lionel Messi’s wages, the Six Nations rugby championship and the Tour de France.

Eight-year-old Our Lady’s Primary pupil Florian Szarlej is the 40,000th child to work with the project.

Abertay teaching fellows Amy Macleod and Rhona Martin had the class wearing horned helmets while they worked on rowing machines in the school’s gym, teaching children about the history and physiology of the Vikings.

Florian said: “I like it when the sports guys come to our school – it’s more fun than normal class. I like parkour, basketball and gymnastics and maybe one day I will teach sports like them.”

Academy of Sport project officer Alan Clark said using sport as a vehicle for education was a powerful tactic in trying to harness the imagination and attention of children.

He said: “The kids we are delivering to come from the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation 20 areas and in Dundee that tends to include the majority of the schools.

“It is about finding unique and creative ways to engage them. We provide that extra bit of razzmatazz and inspiration and that is then backed up by the teachers who play an integral role in the sessions and are able to follow up with lessons. Our work has been well received.”

Across Tayside and Fife, 85 schools are engaged in the initiative, which works in partnership with D&A College and is funded in conjunction with the Scottish Funding Council.