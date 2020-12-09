Sports Hub launches hamper appeal to help provide festive cheer in local community

A sports hub is trying to ensure its own little elves will have sacks full of goods to deliver to the local community this year.

The Fairfield Community Sports Hub and Fairfield Community Food Larder have launched their Christmas Hamper Appeal for the first time.

Fairfield Projects Hub officer John Cairney said there had already been “generous” donations as the group tries to ensure everyone in the local area can have some festive cheer.

John and Fairfield Community Sports Hub advisor Jim Sorrie will be working throughout the run up to the big day delivering Christmas dinners, gifts and other necessities.

John added: “The main recipients will be those who are already members in the larder. This is the first Christmas hamper appeal we’ve done.

“We will have delivery drivers on hand if we need to go further afield. So far we’ve already received generous donations from the public.”

Items including cash, Christmas food, stocking fillers and general food items are welcomed and donations can be made to the Drumgeith Pavilion up until December 21.