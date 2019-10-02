Sports Direct stay silent: Questions remain over the fate of Overgate superstore

The future of one of the Overgate’s most prominent stores is still unclear weeks after Sports Direct announced it was to open a new shop in Dundee.

Last month the sports retailer revealed plans to create a store with a USC concession on the site of Tesco Metro in the Murraygate.

Sports Direct bought the site in November 2017 and claims talks to renew Tesco’s lease broke down.

But the firm has remained silent over the future of its Sports Direct and USC shops in the Overgate.

Malcolm Angus, boss at the shopping centre, said discussions about the shop’s future within the centre were ongoing.

He said: “We are aware of Sports Direct’s Murraygate site plans and have been in discussions with them about their intentions.”

Documents obtained by the Tele show the Murraygate unit – once a Woolworths and a John Menzies – was purchased by SDI (Dundee) Ltd for £3.5 million – a subsidiary of Sports Direct’s property arm.

The seven-figure investment is good news, according to Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. However, she has hinted that Sports Direct should take care in thinking over its future commitment to the Overgate.

She said: “A significant commitment in a retail space with a good consumer facing brand has got to be welcomed. That part of town has significant footfall and there is a lot of development nearby.

“We would be pleased to see a long-term commitment in the Murraygate and the Overgate.”

Meanwhile, employees at Tesco are still waiting to hear if they will have jobs after the shop closes on November 2.

The Tele understands workers are having one-to-ones with managers. However, the closure would fit into the chain’s new strategy. Last month it announced it would close 153 Metro stores. Tesco was approached for comment.