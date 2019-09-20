Sports Direct remains tight-lipped on Tesco Murraygate closure

Sports Direct bosses are remaining tight-lipped over the controversial decision to turf Tesco out of the Murraygate.

It emerged on Tuesday the supermarket giant was being forced to close its premises in November, putting about 70 jobs at risk.

The building is owned by Sports Direct and, according to Tesco, it decided not to renew the supermarket’s lease, which has forced it to close down.

However, so far, the landlord has failed to respond to questions as to why it has taken this decision, with the shop one of the busiest in the city centre.

Council leader John Alexander said he was still trying to get the firm to explain itself to the people of Dundee, with the announcement another blow for the high street.

But as yet, Mr Alexander said he had received no response from Sports Direct over its decision.

He said: “As soon as I heard the news I contacted the company via email. So far I have heard nothing back.”

The Tele understands Tesco is disappointed and angry at the actions of the landlord.

It is understood the first contact to Tesco from Sports Direct came via a written letter.

There has been no other form of contact between the two companies.

It is also believed that, while Tesco’s normal policy is to give employees and the unions 60 days notice of an imminent closure, on this occasion the landlord’s actions has forced them into giving just half of that.

Shoppers said they were disappointed that yet another store in the city centre is shutting its doors.

Violet Shephard, 54, from Douglas, said: “This is very disappointing news.

“My fear is that more and more shops on the high street will close.”

Dawn McCord, 51, from the Hilltown, said: “This is ridiculous. This store is in the centre of the city and is used by loads of people.”

Gordon Thomson, 49, grew up in Dundee and now lives in New Zealand.

He said: “I come home often and every time I come back it seems like another shop has closed. This end of town is beginning to look really shabby.”

Diane Dempsey, 48, from Ardler, said: “This is bad news. They are emptying our streets of shops. We need more shops not less.”

Margaret Bell, 74, from St Mary’s, said: “When I was a girl the streets of Dundee were always buzzing with shoppers.

“Now it’s getting quieter and quieter.”

The Tele has made repeated attempts to contact Sports Direct but, as yet, there has been no response from the firm.