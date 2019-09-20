Sports Direct confirm plans to open 35,000 square foot store in city centre building currently occupied by Tesco

Sports Direct has broken its silence over the future of the soon-to-be-closed Tesco Metro in Murraygate.

The supermarket confirmed it would be shutting in November after the sports firm, which bought the building in 2017, did not renew its lease.

The move has meant around 70 jobs now hang in the balance.

Sports Direct had come under fire for the move, but has now confirmed it will be opening a store in the building.

In a post on his Facebook page, council leader John Alexander said: “The whole situation with the imminent closure of Tesco Murraygate leaves a very bad taste in the mouth and will leave 70 individuals and families in a horrible position.

“In the immediate aftermath, I contacted Sports Direct (owners of the unit) to ask why this situation was allowed to arise, why lengthy notice wasn’t given, what their plans were and why they didn’t notify key organisations such as Dundee City Council who could have put support in place earlier.”

The response to Mr Alexander, from Sports Direct, reads: “To confirm, Sports Direct acquired the Murraygate unit occupied by Tesco in November 2017 with the aim of opening new, elevated Sports Direct and USC stores in the town.

“Over the last 12 months, we have been in discussions with Tesco over the future of the store; Tesco did not offer terms to renew the lease.

“Refurbishment works will begin in December 2019 with the new 35,000sq ft elevated store set to open in Winter 2020.

“This is a major part of Sports Direct’s brand elevation strategy that will see a huge investment in a number of new stores, while upgrading and improving existing sites across the UK.”

Mr Alexander goes on to state: “So now I find myself in a position of questioning both Sports Direct and Tesco on what conversations did and did not take place and when issues were known.

“Of course, it’s good news that it will have a purpose going forward and will ultimately employ locals but it doesn’t address the issue.

It’s all well and good for two international, billion pound companies to say it was the others fault but the reality is, 70 families will suffer the consequences.”