Sports club opens food larder ensuring everyone in local community has enough supplies

A sports club has stepped in to ensure hundreds of families have the food they need after they learned many were going without.

Director Jim Sorrie and fellow members of Fairfield Community Sports Hub have started a food larder in the Drumgeith Pavilion where locals can pick up supplies each Tuesday and Thursday.

The group has already supported more than 100 households with food packages, even delivering them for free to those unable to travel.

Jim said: “The social club is obviously shut and will be for sometime and the pitches and pavilion have both been out of use for a while so we saw the opportunity to open the pavilion up and help the local community.

“We thought we would maybe get around 20 folk needing supplies and we wouldn’t be that busy, but on the first day we provided over 60 families with food.

“One person we delivered to was just a young lassie who had a child and when we delivered the package she had absolutely nothing in her cupboards. She had no transport so was unable to get out and get supplies for herself.

“We also got a phone call from a 78-year-old woman who has received no care packages and because of her age she has had to be stuck in her house for this whole time.

“She was really surprised when we said we would deliver it for free and asked if we could take some of the food out for her and put something in for the dog instead.

“When we started this we never expected there to be so many people in need. We have now secured a partnership with Morrisons who are providing huge cases of food as well as Fair Share who are doing the same.

“JF Keggs has been providing us with all the juice and since John Alexander Decorators can’t get out to do their normal jobs they have been using some of their vans that are on the road to deliver the packages.

“We also received £2,000 from the STV Children’s Appeal and Scotmid also donated at £250 voucher for us to buy more food.

“Everyone in the community has really been rallying around to help and we are looking to keep the larder going throughout the lockdown and even after it has finished as there is definitely the need out there.”