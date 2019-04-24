Sports charity looks to expand into Dundee from Arbroath with lottery funding

A charity which aims to get kids off the streets and into sport could soon expand into Dundee.

Arbroath-based Skilz Academy hopes to launch a new raft of sporting projects after receiving a near-£50,000 windfall from the National Lottery.

The charity intends to spend the money on hiring a new co-ordinator, increasing the number of sessions and buying DJ equipment to combine sport with music.

And Dundee kids could soon see the benefits according to Mark Anderson, vice-chairman of the volunteer-run group.

He said: “We’re really just working out exactly what we want to do but we’ve got quite a few things planned.

“One of the first things we’re going to do is buy DJ equipment and get the kids trained up on that.

“That’s going to be our way of combining the sessions with music. We’ve always got music on during the sport and we thought this would be a good opportunity for kids to actually create their own music alongside the sport sessions.”

Mark added: “We’re also hoping to hire a co-ordinator who will be the face or the working link of a lot of these sessions.

“We’ve reached out to Dundee schools as well as other schools in Angus about running the sessions.”

Skilz Academy received a total of £49,988 to extend the charity’s Glow For It multi-sport and physical activity programme to run six nights a week.

The programme is free for local young people aged up to 18.

Former Dundee United star Sean Dillon is involved in the group through the Skilz Football Academy which benefits about 300 youngsters every week.

Mark said the lottery funding would not have been awarded without the support of people in the community.

He added: “£50,000 is a lot of money for any charity but for us it’s absolutely massive.

“We’ve no doubt that it’s going to go a long way. We’ve already spoken to the local police in Arbroath and they’re seeing a difference in terms of kids not being involved in antisocial behaviour by coming to us instead.

“We’re hoping that we can go right across the region and get involved with things.

“We just can’t thank people enough for all their votes and I’m sure it’s going to make a huge difference for kids.”