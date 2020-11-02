Sports activities suspended by Leisure and Culture Dundee due to Covid-19 restrictions

Gym classes, including Aquafit, have been suspended by Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD).

The suspension, which will be in place until further notice, takes effect from today as a result of Dundee being placed under Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions.

While sports hall bookings and other group activities for under 18s will remain available at indoor venues, bookings for over 18s have been suspended.

An LACD spokesman said: “All our gyms and pools that are currently open will remain open throughout this period.

“However, we understand that keeping schools open for the safe education of young people is a priority. Under the Level 3 restrictions, schools remain open with enhanced protective measures in place.

“In order to support this, and in discussion with Dundee City Council, we have taken the decision to delay the opening of swim and sports centres at Grove Academy, Harris Academy and St Paul’s RC Academy.”

Visitor attractions such as The McManus will remain open with protective measures in place.

The spokesman added: “We are working hard to confirm the restart of as many of our sports centre term-time classes as soon as possible.

“Our programme co-ordinators will be in touch with participants to confirm details shortly.

“We also intend to further enhance other offerings available during this time, such as online alternatives for fitness classes.

“In the meantime, there are more than 200 on-demand fitness classes available on our Leisureactive app, Facebook page and YouTube channel.”