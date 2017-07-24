Ryan Gauld looks set to join a promoted Portuguese club on loan, according to reports in the country.

The former Dundee United wonderkid is on the verge of completing a season-long loan deal away from Sporting CP, joining Desportivo Aves for the coming season.

Promoted automatically after finishing second behind Portimonense, Gauld will be playing top-flight football in Portugal next season, if reports in the Portuguese newspaper Diario Record are to be believed.

Desportivo Aves, affectionately known as the Birds, play at the Estádio do Clube Desportivo das Aves, which has a capacity of just over 5,000.

The club, which will embark on only their third season in the Portuguese top flight next season, are managed by Ricardo Soares, having previously managed Chaves in the Portuguese Premiera Liga.

Ryan Gauld has struggled for first-team opportunities since his switch from Tannadice in July 2014, playing just five times and failing to find the net for the Portuguese giants.

The attacking midfielder has had more success playing for Sporting’s ‘B’ side, playing 66 times and scoring eight times in the Portuguese second tier.

The Scotland Under-21 international had a loan spell at top-flight Vitoria de Setubal last season, however, the deal was cut short just five games into his time at the Southern Portuguese club.

Gauld and fellow loanee Andre Geraldes played, and knocked out parent club Sporting controversially, after a 93-minute penalty, in the Portuguese League Cup last season.

The deal is expected to be confirmed today.