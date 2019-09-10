Tuesday, September 10th 2019 Show Links
Spooky Dundee prop store selling human faces, skeletons and detached hands

by Greg Flucker
September 10, 2019, 11:30 am
Some of the items for sale at LNA's Curios, Collectables and Prop Hire, at the Hilltown end of Strathmartine Road.
Pictured is owner David Tarbett.
Some of the curios items which are available in the new shop.
David in his new shop.
The items on offer and not what you would find in your average Dundee store.
More of the unique stock.
One of the items for sale, featuring a gruesome hand prop.
David Tarbett in his new shop.

Lamps made out of human faces, skeletons and detached hands – it may sound like a low budget horror film but it’s really the Hilltown’s latest business.

LNA’s Curios, Collectables and Prop Hire, at the Hilltown end of Strathmartine Road, will offer customers items they would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.

Owner David Tarbett is opening the store in a property previously used by his dad for the storage of auction items.


Some of the 'curios' items which are available in the new shop.

The shop, which stands out from its neighbours with its bright red exterior, will be stocked with vintage items, collectables, as well as one-of-a-kind items created by special effects artists from the entertainment industry.

Included in some of the items available are battle shields, various artworks and a replica of the car featured in children’s television show Noddy.

However, not all of the items in the store are quite as child-friendly, with some gaining attention online – particularly a pair of lampshades which feature a leathery, human face strapped to them.


David in his new shop with a pair of spooky lampshades.

David said: “The lampshades were made by a friend who works in the film industry. The faces are made from dried animal skin to look like the face of a dead person.

“My dad used to store stock in here when he had a stall at the Hilltown Market.

“He passed away three months ago and I’ve decided to keep it on in his memory.”


The items on offer and not what you would find in your average Dundee store.

David has spent the last seven weeks getting the store in shape and hopes to open the doors at some point next week.

He added: “It was just a shell when we started and now we have display units and lighting installed.


One of the items for sale, featuring a gruesome hand prop.

“We’re starting to get our stock in place.”

In addition to things for sale, the store plans to offer a range of prop items that can be used in productions and events.


More of the unique stock.

David said: “We’re hoping to provide an event service where staff can wear our gladiator costumes whilst working at weddings and functions.

“We hope to also partner with a photographer so our props can be used in photoshoots.”

