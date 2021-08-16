Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sponsorship sees Scottish Coal Carrying Championship return to Fife after five-year hiatus

By Katy Scott
August 16, 2021, 6:48 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 6:48 pm

The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship is making a return to Fife at the end of August after a new sponsor came on board.

Due to a lack of sponsorship followed by the coronavirus pandemic, the event was cancelled five years in a row.

However, the championship has now gained backing from the National Pride UK Community Interest Company.

It means the coal race is back on for 2021, with former prime minister Gordon Brown presenting prizes to winners.

The event on Saturday August 28 features races for men, women and children, as well as entertainment.

Coal mining heritage

The annual event was set up by Michael Boyle, and first took place in 1995.

Mr Boyle hoped to create an enduring link between the modern-day village and its rich coal mining heritage.

He said: “As one of only two coal races in the world, it’s great to see the event going again this year and we would like to thank National Pride UK for its invaluable sponsorship.

“Kelty is a village that was built on coal and there are few people who live here whose life and family have not been touched by the coal industry.

“As the years go on, it can be difficult to maintain the heritage links of a village to its core roots, so I am thrilled to continue the tradition in 2021.”

Participants carry heavy bags of coal along the 1km route.

The men’s race requires participants to carry a 50-kilo bag of coal and the women’s race a 25-kilo bag of coal.

Contestants carry their load for more than 1km through the village of Kelty.

There will also be races for children carrying a 15-kilo bag of coal.

Entries for the adult race close at midday on Tuesday August 17, with limited spaces available.