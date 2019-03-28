SPONSORED: Your New-Look Leisureactive – More Than Just a “Council” Gym

From the 1st of April 2019, Leisureactive members will see better value for money as membership pricing is streamlined.

Some Leisureactive members will see more included in their memberships, while others will see their monthly price reduced. New members joining Leisureactive will also see greater value with reduced prices and additional services available within their centres. The new membership structure will consist of four levels:

· Full Fit: Access to 8 fitness studios, 5 swimming pools, over 100 fitness classes per week and health suites.

· Generation Fit (60+): Access to 8 fitness studios, 25+ fitness classes per week, swimming pools and health suites, Monday to Friday from Open until 4pm, plus Weekend access to fitness suites.

· Youth Fit: We offer two tiers of youth memberships – Junior and Teen – aimed at getting our kids active and keeping them moving for longer. These include unlimited access to 5 swimming pools, swimming lessons*, activity programmes, discounted ice skating, 9 hole golf course access and fitness suite access from 14 years old.

· Off-Peak: Access to 8 fitness studios, 25+ fitness classes per week, swimming pools and health suites, Monday to Friday from Open until 4pm, plus Weekend access to fitness suites.

In addition to the pricing restructure, we will see major changes at several Leisure & Culture Dundee venues. Dundee International Sports Complex (DISC) will be the home to a new virtual cycle studio. The studio will be equipped with IC6 indoor cycle bikes and power monitors which utilise the MyRide Coach by Colour program; a simple and intuitive form of communication to improve the riders experience and achieve results in less time.

Adjacent to the virtual cycle studio, DISC will also house a Small Group Training Space. Catering for groups of up to ten, with expert programming, the small group training classes will create a fun, intimate and results driven environment. The classes will be designed for all demographics providing more personal attention and support from instructors.

Furthermore, Douglas Sports Centre and Lochee Swimming & Leisure Centre we will be adding SYNRGY360 Rigs. The SYNRGY concept was pioneered to create transformational and inspiring fitness experiences for a wide range of exercisers. Its diverse nature means that all ages and abilities can benefit from using it and is ideal for dynamic small group training, personal training, and individual exercisers. The ground breaking concept will provide opportunities for Leisureactive to offer their members exciting small group and personal training.

If that is not enough, there will be developments at Olympia which will see the introduction of IC6 indoor cycle bikes integrated with the award winning My Ride VX Console. The bikes can be used from beginner to advanced level, giving riders immersive, video-based instruction directly to the handle bars, redefining the rider’s experience.

So, why not try one of Leisureactive’s new offerings and let them take you on the ride of your life…

Click here for more information.

*Swimming lessons included in Junior Memberships only