SPONSORED: Your chance to win the ultimate competition prize for any Dundee United fan

The 2020/21 football season will be remembered as one where Dundee United’s Tannadice fell silent as the team roared back into Premiership action.

But the loyal fans were behind them every step of the way and that’s why the club want to say thank you by offering an unbeatable, money-can’t-buy competition prize – a chance to become a first team squad member for the 2021/22 season!

The team’s next home game against Celtic this Sunday (March 7) marks exactly a year since fans cheered them on from the terraces against Partick Thistle in United’s last Scottish Championship game of the 2019/20 season.

Since then the terraces have remained empty for 12 months– the longest period in the club’s history.

So to commemorate celebrations missed out, and to remind fans that “even though they are apart, they are always United”, DUFC is inviting fans to watch the game and buy a virtual ticket for £5 for the chance to win the once-in-a-lifetime prize as it attempts to ‘sell out Tannadice’.

There are more than 14,000 virtual tickets on sale (one for every stadium seat) and, you’d better be quick, and more than half have sold out already!

The first prize winner will receive:

Squad number for duration of 21/22 season

Official unveiling at Tannadice and signing announcement posted on website & social media*

Personalised training wear, matchday tracksuit and 21/22 home and away kits

Name and photo to appear in every home match programme squad list.

Biography on Official Club Website

Appearance in 21/22 Official Team Photograph.

Training experience with first team squad*

There are also 11 second place prizes of Official Match-worn Shirts (Dundee United v Celtic 7 March 2021) to be won as each Dundee United match-worn shirt from Dundee United v Celtic will be up for grabs.

The 24 third prize winners will win one of Eden Mill Premium Gin Bottles, thanks to the club’s official partners Eden Mill.

To buy a virtual ticket to cheer on the Tangerines in their clash against Celtic on Sunday, and be automatically be entered into the three draws, visit: https://soldouttannadice.co.uk/

The draw will take place after the match against Celtic 7th March 2021. To find out more visit the Sold Out Tannadic website here, and remember to use to hashtag #soldouttannadice when sharing/posting on social media.

*subject to relevant COVID-19 restrictions being lifted