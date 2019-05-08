SPONSORED: Xplore Dundee now accepts contactless payments on all buses

Scrambling around for change and breaking notes will soon be a thing of the past; Dundee’s main bus operator is now accepting contactless payments on all Xplore buses.

With contactless payments proving popular across the UK (recent figures reveal contactless payments grew by 99% in 2017 while cash payments fell from 61% of all payments in 2007 to just 34% in 2017), Xplore Dundee’s news is sure to go down well with the city’s bus users.

Secure and quick contactless payments

The new contactless payment option is all thanks to a recent upgrade by Xplore Dundee, during which a faster and more secure state-of-the-art Ticketer system was installed on all buses.

The bus company has now switched on the contactless facility, so customers around the city can pay for tickets quickly and easily using a bank or credit card.

“Now that we’ve bedded in our new ticket system and smoothed out any teething issues, we’re delighted to provide contactless payment on board all Xplore Dundee buses,” Managing Director Christine McGlasson said of this news.

“So no more issues with carrying the exact change – it’s quicker and easier than ever to buy a bus ticket using your bank or credit card. We believe the new Ticketer machines are a significant investment in customer service – they’re swift and secure and we hope contactless will encourage even more people in Dundee to choose bus travel.”

Alternative payment methods

Anyone not able to pay contactless can rest assured that cash, smart tickets, NEC and concession cards will still be accepted on all Xplore Dundee buses. There’s also the mTicket app which offers the best value on Day, Weekly and Student passes.

Visit the Travel Shop on Commercial Street or the Xplore Dundee website for more information on all fares, tickets and smartcards.