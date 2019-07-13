SPONSORED: Win a short break for two in Belfast

To celebrate The 148th Open, Royal Portrush this summer, Tourism Ireland is offering a lucky person the chance to win a fabulous mini-break for two to Belfast – including a round of golf on a favourite local parkland course.

Winner of Lonely Planet’s prestigious ‘Best in Travel 2018’, Belfast is as hip a destination as you can find in the world: the Cathedral Quarter buzzes with a bustling nightlife scene, while the Titanic Quarter has turned from a one-time run-down docklands to a thriving urban cityscape, laced with great attractions, extraordinary restaurants and bars and chic, contemporary apartments.

The city’s rich maritime history is rightly celebrated, especially at Titanic Belfast, awarded the title of World’s Leading Visitor Attraction and home to nine interactive galleries, full scale reconstructions and a ride exploring shipyard life.

And of course Belfast’s place as the hottest city to visit has surely been shored up by its Game of Thrones connection – with much of the filming taking place in the city and across locations throughout Northern Ireland.

In short, it’s a city you simply have to visit – sooner rather than later. And Tourism Ireland is looking to help you get there.

The lucky winner of this short but surely sensational trip will win:

Return flights for two from any airport in Great Britain to Belfast.

Two nights bed and breakfast in a sumptuous four star hotel, (twin or double accommodation depending on preference) including a lavish meal for two at the hotel’s restaurant one night.

A round of golf for two at one of Northern Ireland’s outstanding golf courses.

The prize will also include car hire for 3 days.

For the rest of your visit, you and your companion are free to explore the city and discover everything Belfast and its surrounds has to offer.

For your chance to win, click here.

Terms and conditions