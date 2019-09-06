SPONSORED: UK first as Dundee’s first restaurant with robot servers opens

The future is here in Dundee as a brand new buffet restaurant featuring robots serving food and drinks opens this weekend.

Yamm World Buffet in the city’s Whitehall Street, will start serving customers this week. And aside from the food, the wow factor has been its robots – believed to be the first of its kind in the UK.

Owner Shan Gu explained: “There’s never been a restaurant in this country that’s had robot servers – it’s something that only started in China in the last few years.”

Using smart technology similar to self-driving cars, the robots can manoeuver through the restaurant and go to any table.

Not only can the robots bring your food and drinks to the table, they can speak and take your order.

“You can tell the robot your drinks order and then it will bring it to your table.”

Shan added: “We wanted to bring something a bit different to Dundee and we are sure that diners will love not just our robots, but the food too.”

The owners have transformed the former Jimmy Chung’s restaurant into a mecca of world cuisine – featuring Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Thai and Italian food.

Watch as the experienced chefs create sushi, cook Teppanyaki style and make pizzas in their Leo stone oven. Or enjoy a warm naan fresh from the oven and a freshly cut piece of kebab.

And don’t worry, for afters there’s a range of beautiful desserts, both warm and cold, for you to finish your meal with.

You can enjoy as many trips to the buffet as you like – and enjoy a little bit of everything!

Yamm World Buffet is open seven days a week from lunchtime. You can book a table online or by phone, and large groups are welcome.

To find out more, or to book a table, visit the Yamm Buffet website.