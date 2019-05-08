SPONSORED: Travel to and from Scottish gigs for just £18 from Dundee with Xplore More

Fancy getting to and from your next Scottish gig for just £18 from Dundee city centre? With no driving or pesky last trains involved? Check out Xplore More, Dundee’s new cut-price scheduled coach travel which takes you straight to the door of top Scottish concert venues.

Xplore Dundee is establishing a key transport link between Dundee and Scotland’s top concert venues with the launch of Xplore More. The special travel timetable designed around a schedule of great gigs will run from Dundee, Forfar and Perth, offering budget prices for all users.

Managing Director Christine McGlasson said: “We’re offering coach travel to some of the best concerts lined up in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen over the coming months. You can get on in Dundee, Forfar or Perth, with the same stops on the journey home again straight after the event – so you do the dancing, we’ll do the driving!.”

Budget-friendly coach travel

The new Xplore More schedule has been launched in response to demand for budget-friendly and convenient travel to events in Scotland.

“We know that people often snap up great tickets without planning how they will get to the venue – and that’s where Xplore More comes in!” explains Christine. “We’re operating coaches to some of the hottest gigs of the spring and summer, including Rita Ora, Westlife, Rod Stewart and the Spice Girls.

Forget about the long drive, the parking prices or leaving early to catch the last train home – take the coach to your next concert!”

It’s just £18 to travel from Dundee to concerts across the country, with ticket options also available for Forfar and Perth with Xplore More.

Don’t forget to also check out travel packages to other well-known venues and events across Scotland. Xplore More provides tickets and travel tours to destinations including Edinburgh Zoo, Blair Drummond Safari Park, the Kelpies and the Edinburgh Tattoo, as well as popular musicals such as The Lion King.

Head to the Travel Centre in Commercial Street, Dundee, or visit xploremore.co.uk for full details of dates, timings and booking options.