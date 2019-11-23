SPONSORED: Travel East Scotland this Black Friday weekend for £5 with Stagecoach

Stagecoach East Scotland’s £5 Black Friday weekend travel offer will get your Christmas shopping off to a great start!

Are you ready and raring to raid the Black Friday sales? You’ll be thrilled to hear that getting around to shop the best deals will be easier than ever this year – and it’ll cost less than you think, too.

Stagecoach East Scotland have introduced a new Black Friday weekend dayrider ticket, so you can travel for less during the infamous weekend of sales.

The special offer ticket is valid for travel across the East of Scotland between Friday 29 November and Sunday 1 December.

Each day you can roam wherever the winds take you for just £5! That’s a saving of £11 off the normal East Scotland dayrider ticket price.

But with great power comes great responsibility – where will you go with your £5 dayrider? And, much more importantly, what will you spend that bonus £11 on?

Here are a couple of ideas to get you started:

1. Take an Express coach to Glasgow, buy 5 Krispy Kreme donuts (£2.20 each) and share them with your mates. Delicious.

2. Head to Livingston on service X51 and grab a cinema ticket from Vue. After the film is done you can crack on with your Christmas shopping!

3. St Andrews is full of festive surprises – why not drop in past Topping & Co and pick up a new book to read? Services 99, X24 and local services can get you there.

You can buy your Black Friday dayrider ticket from the driver or via the Stagecoach Bus App.

Explore a map of the East Scotland ticket zone, and check out more suggestions of great things to do and places to shop online here.