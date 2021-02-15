SPONSORED: Transform your home this spring with the experts at EC2 Ltd

From smaller cosmetic jobs to extensive building renovations, the experts at EC2 Ltd are here to help you transform your home.

Are you thinking about taking your spring clean a step further this year? Perhaps time at home during lockdown has made you notice some room for improvement?

Whatever your goal, as a leading innovator in Tayside and Angus’ home improvement industry for over ten years, EC2 is the go-to for expert help.

It’s highly skilled workforce offers a range of home improvement services including:

window and door replacements

cladding

building renovations

Sarnafil flat roof systems

As well as structural and exterior work, EC2 is also renowned for its work on interiors, including fitting new bathroom suites, kitchens and utility rooms when part of your full extension or renovation project.

It’s a true one-stop-shop for home transformations; its experts can even take care of plumbing, electrics and decoration.

In short, the EC2 team have the skills and knowhow to tackle any room in your house. If you’ve got more than one job to be done, then the fact that their team can take care of it all will ultimately save you time and the stress of juggling multiple trades people and companies.

Value for money

Whatever the size of the job, EC2 prides itself on offering high quality results and service.

“Everything we do is done to the highest possible standard, using the best materials available,” says David Robertson, Company Director.

“When we do a job, whether it’s installing new doors, windows, cladding or Sarnafil flat roofing, our efforts and outcomes surpass the UK’s high-end home improvements companies.”

And as well as giving your home a boost now, the work EC2 completes is designed to stand the test of time, too.

“If we clad a roof, we are confident that with our time, expertise and quality materials, it will last decades,” says David.

“When it comes to your home, you shouldn’t be looking for the cheapest possible option, but the company who can give you the best value for your money, and that’s where we excel.”

Like all businesses, EC2 has had to adapt as a result of coronavirus. Ensuring the safety of both staff and customers, while also maintaining its usual results, is a priority. Staff follow safety measures including sanitising hands, materials and tools, wearing face masks and ensuring social distancing on-site.

And happily, none of the uncertainties or disruptions around coronavirus have stopped EC2 from keeping clients happy.

One customer, John Thornton, said:

“We have recently had our entire property’s roofline completed in plastic, along with plastic guttering and fall pipes, by the local specialist, EC2 Ltd. I have several friends who have had similar work done by different companies and the quote we received was very competitive. Dates were set for the work to begin and, despite the current situation, it was started bang on time. The work was completed in four days with no disruption caused what-so-ever and the place was left spotless. The manner in which they went about the job says a lot for EC2 and we want to thank them for giving us something with which we are truly delighted. If anyone is contemplating having similar work done, I cannot recommend EC2 Ltd strongly enough.”

At the end of the day, EC2 has built its reputation for quality by truly respecting its customers and their homes. “It’s where you live, sleep and raise a family, so you should always do and spend what is necessary to achieve the highest quality result that will last,” David said.

“While our competitors may offer you the cheapest possible option, you can rest assured that EC2 will offer you the best – nothing less.”

Find out more or request a quote via the EC2 website or email info@ec2ltd.co.uk.