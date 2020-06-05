SPONSORED: Time to Make a Change? Get funding to study at Abertay University

Nobody knows what’s coming down the track at the moment, whether you’re worrying about your job, struggling to find a job, or concerned about the future for the kids.

Having a degree and up-to-date skills can help protect you during economic down times. Why not think about starting university this September?

Abertay University has spaces available for its degree programmes and June is a good time to apply, if you act quickly. You’d graduate and enter the job market in four years, when the economy has had time to recover.

Lots of people think they can’t afford to go to university but there are many grants, bursaries and scholarships for students that don’t need to be paid back.

Not to mention student loans which you only start paying back when you graduate and earning £25,000 per year. They provide you with an income while you study.

And, if you previously dropped out of university or college and think you won’t get more funding, then think again.

Likewise, if you have a college qualification but want to start a university degree from scratch.

Student Loan

You can apply for a student loan of up to £5,750 for each year of your course if you’re under 25, more if you’re older. You will have to pay this back, but at a favourable interest rate and only once you’ve finished uni and earning over £25,000 per year.

That works out to £15 per month for someone earning £27,000 per year.

Lone Parents Grant – no repayment

We know how tough being a single parent can be. If you’re a bringing up at least one child on your own you may be able to apply for a grant of £1,305 per year.

It’s open to those who are separated, divorced or widowed and is based on income you earn while you study.

Lone Parents Childcare Grant – no repayment

Need help paying for childcare? If you’re eligible for the Lone Parents Grant above, you may also qualify for the Lone Parents Childcare Grant.

This is up to £1,215 each year and helps towards the cost of the likes of childminders, after school clubs, day care, sitter services and providers of pre-school education.

Dependants Grant – no repayment

If you act as a carer for another adult or your husband, wife, partner, civil partner you can apply for the Dependants Grant through SAAS. The maximum is £2,640 per year.

Disabled Students Allowance – no repayment

Extra help is available to you if you have additional costs or expenses while you study because of a disability or learning difficulty. We can advise on eligibility and amounts.

Independent Student Bursary – no repayment

This bursary is worth up to £1,000 for each year of your course.

It’s open to students over 25 based on a list of criteria, such as having been in work or on benefits, having a child, or having no living parents. The amount you get depends on your household income.

Young Student Bursary – no repayment

The best thing about any bursary is that it’s free, so doesn’t need to be repaid. For this one you need to be under 25 and living in Scotland.

You could tap into up to £2,000 for each year of your course, depending on your household income.

Are you a carer for adults? – no repayment

If you’re a carer for an adult then there might be extra funding available to you. Living costs grants are available for certain categories of students in this position.

Care Experienced Student Bursary – no repayment

If you’ve been in the care of a Local Authority, you could receive this bursary worth up to £8,100 per year towards your living costs. It isn’t income assessed.

Are you estranged from your parents?

There is funding available for students no longer in contact with their parents or there’s been a permanent breakdown in the relationship. We can help you find out if you’re eligible.