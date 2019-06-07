SPONSORED: The time has come for Dundee Gin Co’s Summer Fruits Gin Liqueur

Gin liqueurs are becoming a popular choice. Mainly because they contain less alcohol than a regular gin and also because they feature a wide variety of interesting flavours that are tempting for warmer days.

So, with signs that the weather is improving, perhaps it’s time that you tried a local tipple — Summer Fruits Gin Liqueur from Dundee Gin Co.

Capturing the essence of its botanicals, it takes local berries and gives them a new lease of life, complemented by a London Dry Gin base.

If you fancy tasting it for yourself, contact Dundee Gin via their website.

The perfect serve

Fantastic with Champagne, Cava or Prosecco. Also perfect for cocktails and long drinks with your favourite mixer.