SPONSORED: Tayside housing market back with a bang, say experts

As the country ground to a halt at the start of lockdown, so too did the property market in Courier Country.

Almost overnight, the strong market was forced to down tools as viewings and appraisals were impossible – as was trying to hire removal companies if you did manage to get a new home.

But as restrictions ease and the property market gets moving again, the team at the Tayside Solicitors Property Centre (TSPC) in Dundee have had one of their busiest months in recent years.

Manager Lynne Hill said: “We are very busy at the moment, with both sellers and buyers coming to us through our website.

“In fact, in July we had 377 properties listed with TSPC – a 32 per cent increase on the same time last year and the highest since March 2016. We also had 407 properties go under offer in the same month – and that trend looks set to continue in August.”

Whether it’s people who have been waiting for the restrictions to lift to continue with pre-lockdown plans to move, or realising during lockdown that they would like more space at home, or the incentives that are being passed on (including the LBTT threshold being raised to £250,000) now seems to be the time people are making moves.

And for Lynne and the rest of the TSPC team, which boasts over 140 years’ experience in property and a reputation for quality service and advice, there is plenty out there for buyers and sellers alike.

“It’s fair to say that while a significant increase in the numbers of properties coming to the market after lockdown had been anticipated, the numbers of people awaiting the opportunity to buy had probably been underestimated.

“Buyers, from first time buyers to purchasers at the top end, have been very busy and supply has struggled to keep up with demand.

“This has affected prices, particularly in the most popular areas, and this in itself may have encouraged some people who may have been thinking of selling to take the plunge and get their properties to the market while there remains significant buyer interest and demand.”

Although the market is getting back to normal, TSPC member solicitors are still taking additional steps to ensure that social distancing guidance is followed.

Lynne said: “Most firms are asking customers to do a video tour first, that way they can ensure that only the people who have a real interest in a property are going to do an in-person visit. And they follow sanitising protocols as required.

“It just keeps everyone as Covid secure as possible.”

The TSPC office in Dundee’s Whitehall Crescent is currently closed to the public, however the website is being kept up to date with the latest listings and information. A digital version of the TSPC guide is also available.

