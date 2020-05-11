SPONSORED: Sneak a peek at Abertay Digital Graduate Show

Abertay Digital Graduate Show is going fully virtual this year.

A feast of videogames, digital art, sound design, immersive tech and much more is included in the online-only extravaganza.

The show opens on the Abertay University website on Friday 15th May at 6pm, with a special live stream featuring student interviews at 7pm.

But for now, enjoy this sneak peek rundown, featuring a few of the scintillating student projects coming your way.

Forbidden Fungi

This project from Computer Arts student Angela Zawitaj tells the tale of two mushroom characters forbidden to interact with one another.

Through digital concept art and clay sculpture, the characters have been brought to life.

Mental health project creates positive perceptions

‘Roykfern’ is a group project from Abertay’s student team, Arrow Games.

A commercial release is the hope for this point-and-click game, which aims to portray mental health issues accurately, and create positive perceptions.

Who will become King Mole?

A project that began life in Abertay’s Dare Academy competition, King of the Drills is a turn-based tactical VR game from Blindside Games.

The game features clans of hyper-intelligent moles battling for domination as troops are commanded on the battlefield.

‘Left Behind’ reveals human toll of Scotland’s drug deaths

This hard-hitting short movie, by Computer Arts student Carla Begg, explores the social issues of drug abuse and how those who are directly affected cope with the aftermath.

The film depicts the conflicting emotions between a mother and father as they struggle to deal with the loss of their son and how grief can either tear their relationship apart or bring them closer together.

A Study in Horror

This creepy digital art project from Computer Arts student Paul Wilson set out to create creature and character designs that were genuinely frightening.

His designs, made by digital painting in Photoshop, include a series of eye-catching character sheets and illustrations.

Zombie shooter takes to the swamp

Game Design and Production student Craig Brown came up with zombie survival shooter ‘Nightmare in the Marshlands’ based on recent film portrayals of the genre.

Alone and equipped with only a pistol and knife, players play as Colonel Christina Eliopolis, traversing zombie-infested swamps with the help of a mysterious radio operator.

Cystic Fibrosis physiotherapy tool to help kids

Game Design and Production student Connie Reid is part of the award-winning Konglomerate Games, which has created the innovative game Archipelayo as a tool for Cystic Fibrosis physiotherapy for kids.

A sensor detects breath and turns it into controls for the game, as a way of making daily physiotherapy exercises more engaging and fun.

Horror experience is all about the audio

Audio-only horror game ‘FHear’, from Sound and Music for Games student Alasdair Marnoch, lives in the imagination of the player.

Tapping into the profound effect of sound on our emotions and decision-making processes, Alasdair created an immersive 360° soundscape where the listener evades a creature built up in their imagination.

Platformer uses comic book aesthetics

Ryan McDonald, a Game Design and Production student, brings his 2D Platformer ‘Star Skipper’ to the show.

Utilising techniques from comic books, this project blends methods used in both comics and film to produce its feel and aesthetic.

Find out more about these projects and others when the show opens on the Abertay University website on Friday 15th May at 6pm.