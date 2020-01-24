SPONSORED: Sail through Veganuary with Dundee’s best vegan restaurants

Are you attempting Veganuary? Or are you making a permanent switch to a vegan lifestyle?

Well you’ll be pleased to hear that eating vegan in Dundee is easier than ever.

With the rising popularity of vegan foods and pop-ups across the country, more and more Dundee eateries are offering up delicious and exciting vegan options.

So whether you’re making a commitment to veganism or you’re just curious, give them a go – you may just find your new favourite meat alternative at one of these great spots in the city.

Serendipities is a social enterprise in the form of a cosy, quirky cafe, dedicated to creating and inspiring social change.

It is a people, community and environmentally led enterprise and it hopes that by setting an example it can inspire positive change within Dundee.

The café on Union Street serves delicious vegan goods and responsibly sourced hot drinks, all the while reducing and reusing as much as possible to lessen its negative impact on the environment.

It’s also a safe training space for adults with additional needs, learning disabilities and autism, and a proud Living Wage Employer.

Alongside all of this, it offers regular community events. Its parent organisation is Uppertunity, a Dundee-based social enterprise that works with adults with additional needs.

Uppertunity runs workshops and groups that not only help give members a social outlet, but encourage them to learn new life skills and gain independence.

Find out more about Serendipities online here.

The idea that eating plants mean chowing down on a pile of leaves is dead at Underdog, one of the West Port’s newest ventures.

You can enjoy as much junk food here as the meat-eaters with their menu of exclusive 100% plant-based food that’s as far from a salad as you can imagine.

Soya hotdogs, chilli, hoisin coated mushrooms, “fush-fingers,” burgers, including the “cluck-off” which is a mock chicken burger… you get all the guilty pleasures here.

They do half-priced hot dogs every Wednesday along with pub quizzes and live music at weekends.

You can hire out the full place for function and party bookings, which is certainly a truly unique venue.

Enjoy a sneak peek at Underdog’s dish of the day on Facebook.

The secret is out – Dundee Vegan Festival returns in April 2020! This will be the fourth event here in Dundee and it is going to be huge, with over two levels in the Bonar Hall and over 40 stalls.

2019 was a huge year for veganism and animal rights; awareness is an all-time high and more people understand the connection between how we treat animals and our environment.

The festival is for vegans and vegan-curious; the festival is committed to growing and supporting the vegan community in Dundee and surrounding areas.

The last event saw over 1400 people through the door and they expect to have another full house at the Bonar Hall in 2020.

Get the latest updates from Dundee Vegan Festival on Facebook.

For the month of January, Muchacho on Nethergate have removed one of their meat options and replaced it with vegan alternatives.

They have also adapted one of their non-vegan salsas so they now have 57% of fillings and 80% of salsas that are vegan!

You’ll find filling options of roasted vegetables, sweat and spicy jackfruit, vegan chilli and vegan adobo chicken. The jackfruit and veg are soya free and all are gluten free.

Furthermore, they have also made chipotle mayo suitable for vegans, and are now stocking vegan cheese and oat milk for coffee and hot chocolates! (No extra cost.)

As if that is not enough, they also have an offer on burritos for January – all burritos are £5 (+£1 extra for guacamole)!

They hope you swing past and enjoy, and as always, they welcome any feedback to see if this will be a long-term idea.

Let Muchacho know your thoughts over on Facebook.

Gallery 48 offers a flexible, innovative, social environment fusing the finest tapas, a handpicked selection of celebrated Spanish wines and an array of contemporary gins with groundbreaking exhibitions by local and international creatives.

Gallery 48’s delicious tapas menu is all freshly made, meaning the majority of it can be adapted to suit all requirements.

Often when it comes to vegan eating it can be difficult to select what you want from restaurants.

The staff will guide you through your options, with the beauty of tapas being that you can order multiple items so you don’t miss out if you’re torn between dishes – which happens often!

They have a stunning vegan Malbec that pairs with nearly everything on the menu. You’ll find Gallery 48 on the West Port.

View the Gallery 48 menu in full online here.

Taza (which translates to fresh!) is a restaurant and a permanent buffet, with all the effort going into making its food the best available.

All this month, Taza has been putting a special focus on vegan dishes, adding fresh and authentic buffet options. Many of these monthly dishes have been created by head chef Kantesh.

Daily, they have been running three different starters and three different mains, and the uptake has been huge – so much so that they will now make sure there are plenty of vegan options all year round!

Make sure you get down to Taza and let them know your favourites to keep them coming back all through 2020.

Book a table online to try Taza’s new vegan dishes.