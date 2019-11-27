SPONSORED: Rewind Christmas at Mecca Dundee with performances by 90s legends

Take a step back in time to the 90s at Mecca Dundee Douglasfield this Christmas, as 911, East 17, N-Trance, Big Brovaz, and Booty Luv perform their best loved hits.

On Friday 20th December from 5:30pm these 90s legends will take you back in time for a night to remember, giving bingo players the chance to sing along to some of their biggest hits including Bodyshakin’, Stay Another Day, and Boogie 2nite.

The DJ will then take to the decks to keep the party – and the dance floor – going late into the evening.

The night will kick start with Bonkers Bingo before launching into the 90s themed party.

And for those brave enough to join in with the mayhem, the team at Mecca Dundee Douglasfield guarantee a whirlwind of exciting games, dance offs, and funky costumes – all combined perfectly with the traditional elements of bingo.

James Watson, club manager at Mecca Dundee Douglasfield, said: “Our Rewind events are always a sell out and what better way to kick start the night than Bonkers Bingo?

“With fun prizes, dance offs and hilarious games we’ll really get the party started before embracing the 90s nostalgia.

“The line-up really is fantastic and I’m sure each and every band will have people singing along from the moment they take to the stage!”

Head along with friends for a fun and music-filled Christmas night out. Doors open at 5:30pm for Bonkers Bingo.

Tickets start from £25 and can be purchased at the club or online through the Eventbrite website. Get your ticket now to ensure you don’t miss out!

Please note, to attend a Mecca Club you need to be aged 18 years or over – please take photo ID to prove you are over 18 when you attend this event.

Find out more about Mecca Dundee Douglasfield and upcoming events online here.