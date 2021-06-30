SPONSORED: Rebalancing the off-balance work/life scales

One of the leading causes identified through studies as to why people struggle to let go of an unhealthy work-life balance is due to perfectionism.

Whether that be the perfectionism of wanting to get a piece of work done before you leave the office, the perfectionism that means that you’re reluctant to put work down while you know that work still needs doing or a different type of perfectionism, learning how to detach yourself from that and give yourself time to relax is key.

Here is how you can start to readjust the work-life scales back to more equal balance:

● While you’re in the office, make the most of the time you have and do your best to get as much work done as you can, and then once the time comes to go home, leave the rest until tomorrow.

If you work in an office, you could try leaving your laptop at work, so you’re not tempted to pick up work again. If this isn’t a possibility, both Windows 10 and Mac devices have features where you can set a limit on either the amount of time you can use the device for or where you can set times that the device can be used between. These features are especially useful for people who work from home.

● When you walk into the office each morning, make sure you have a time that you want to have left the office by and stick to that deadline. Allocate the last 20-30 minutes before the time you want to leave by to tie up any loose ends, so that you can send that last email before you leave, not when you’re supposed to be leaving. Finally, find reasons to leave the office!

Sign up for some classes, do some exercise, go down to the pub or alternatively, just say to yourself ‘I’m leaving the office today at 5.30. I’m going to go home, order a takeaway, run a hot bath and enjoy a takeaway and a relaxing evening in to myself while I unwind.’ After all, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with self-care.

● Make time to step away from your work during the day, especially during lunchtime. Go out for a walk and some fresh air during your lunch break, it doesn’t have to be for long, even just 10 minutes would be enough, but you’ll be amazed what that can do to both help you detach from your work, but also to help you come back to your work with a clear head which can help you bring a new perspective to your work.

● Where you can, get your chores done first. For example, on a Friday evening, when you get in from work, start washing your clothes for next week. We know a lot of people will say that by doing this you’re already thinking of next week and losing your weekend, but in fact the opposite is true.

By doing the preparation work for next week on the Friday, it stops it from hanging over you during the weekend, so you don’t spend more time thinking of work, and you can properly unwind.

● Make use of those holiday days. Annual leave is a benefit, much like your salary, so take advantage of it! You don’t have to use it for a full week either, just a Friday or a Monday can help to break up the 9-5 routine and give you some extra time to unwind and remove yourself from your work.

● Finally, let an automated delivery service take care of the essential, mundane tasks. Nowadays, thanks to services such as amazon prime pantry and home food delivery from supermarkets, it’s possible to let someone else take care of the essential jobs that we may find time consuming and boring, such as food shopping.

It can be extremely advantageous in allowing you more free time without you worrying about if you need more anti-bacterial wipes and bleach.

Did you know that if you’re not getting a good night’s sleep, this could also be affecting your work/life balance? It could be down to the mattress you’re using. Cheaper mattresses tend to wear out quicker and be made with cheaper materials.

If you’re finding that you’re suffering the effects of a bad night’s sleep, investing in a better mattress might just do the trick.

