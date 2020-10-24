SPONSORED: Private outpatient clinics re-opened in Dundee city centre

BMI Kings Park Hospital, in Stirling, is delighted to be working in partnership with Heal Physiotherapy to provide outpatient clinics for the Dundee and Tayside community who wish to receive private healthcare advice and treatment.

The outpatient centre based within Heal Physiotherapy’s premises at Dudhope Street in Dundee city centre provides new and follow up outpatient appointments across a range of specialties, with these clinics being delivered by locally based consultant surgeons.

Our team of consultants will see new patients for any Orthopaedic, Neurosurgery, Urology and Plastic Surgery conditions.

Many of our consultants accept patients wishing to self-refer although a referral from a GP is always recommended.

Local pre and post surgery pathways

At Kings Park Hospital we recognise the importance of providing the Dundee and Tayside community with a local pathway to appropriately investigate and diagnose conditions patients present with.

That’s why as well as basing an outpatient centre in Dundee, we are now also working with the University of Dundee to provide MRI and CT scans at their dedicated clinical research centre.

This partnership agreement means that patients can complete their pre-surgery pathway to be provided with an accurate diagnosis and treatment option.

Patients who require physiotherapy as part of their post-surgery rehabilitation can also choose to attend a local physiotherapist of their choice rather than travel to Kings Park Hospital in Stirling to have that carried out.

Why go to Kings Park’s outpatient centre?

You will benefit from the expertise of highly qualified and experienced local consultants. Pre and post-surgery appointments and investigations can be carried out in Dundee with minimal travelling required to Stirling should you need surgery. Fast access to diagnosis and treatment. Appointments and procedures can all be carried out at a time that best suits your needs. Treatments are available on both an insured and self-pay basis. If you decide to pay for treatment yourself, we offer a range of flexible finance options to help you spread the cost of your treatment.

Consultants

Mr Andreas Demetriades – Consultant Neurosurgeon

Mr Manhal Nassif – Consultant Orthopaedic Lower Limb Surgeon

Mr Gavin Love – Consultant Orthopaedic Lower Limb Surgeon

Mr Arpit Jariwala – Consultant Orthopaedic Upper Limb Surgeon

Mr Robert Clayton – Consultant Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Surgeon

Mr Alastair Lowrie – Consultant Plastic Surgeon

Mr Anas Naasan – Consultant Plastic Surgeon

Professor Ghulam Nabi – Consultant Urologist

Mr Richard Chapman – Consultant Urologist

To find out more or to book an appointment with one of our consultants please call 01382 721 666 or visit www.bmihealthcare.co.uk/hospitals/bmi-dundee-outpatients-centre