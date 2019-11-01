SPONSORED: Power to the people as electric car drivers in Dundee rocket

Dundee is one of the leading cities, not just in the UK but in Europe, when it comes to supporting and promoting the use of electric vehicles. Across the city, 3% of people are now driving an electric vehicle (one of the highest concentrations of electric vehicles in Britain) and the city council has plans to increase this to 20% by 2027.

In a bid to encourage an early uptake of EVs, the council has allowed drivers to charge up their batteries for free, planning to install 300 charge points across the city, with a total of 104 now in place under the Drive Dundee Electric scheme.

And, although a tariff for charging is being introduced from today (November 1), Dundee residents who use the vehicle for personal use only can receive a residents’ discount (email: fleet@dundeecity.gov.uk for more information).

All pure electric vehicles can still benefit from free parking in the city’s multi-storey car parks, along with a range of additional incentives to encourage locals to make the switch.

10 reasons to go electric

FASTER CHARGING. Most of today’s electric vehicles charge in under four hours, but for many EVs you can top up by adding up to 100 miles of range in less than 35 minutes. The bigger the battery, the more charge you can hold and the further you can travel, but of course it will take longer to charge from empty to full. FREE TO PARK. You can save while you work, shop and play with free off-street parking available in Dundee for EV drivers while your car is charging. It is also free to park in the multi-storeys (and there is no need to be plugged in). IT IS COST EFFECTIVE. If you drive a petrol or diesel-fuelled vehicle now, you will save hundreds of pounds every year on fuel costs if you switch because charging an EV is cheaper than fuelling a petrol/diesel car. But that is not all, because an electric vehicle has fewer moving parts, which means significantly less maintenance and no oil changes (as it does not have an internal combustion engine and traditional gearbox). THERE ARE GRANTS AVAILABLE. The Energy Saving Trust can provide up to £300 towards installing your home charge point; this is on top of the £500 provided by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles. You must own the land where the charge point is installed. INTEREST-FREE LOANS AVAILABLE. For those who wish to purchase a new pure electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle (up to £35,000) or new electric motorcycle/scooter (up to £10,000). The loans, repayable over six years, are available from Energy Saving Trust Scotland and funded by Transport Scotland. For more information about the grants, visit the Energy Saving Trust website by clicking here. If you run a business, you could apply for a loan of up to £100,000. GREENER YOU. Driving an EV reduces your carbon footprint and also helps contribute to a cleaner and greener environment for all in terms of air quality. That’s because an electric vehicle emits zero pollutants and CO2 gas emissions. SAVE ON FUEL. You will immediately benefit from direct fuel savings. A 100-mile journey costs around £13-20 in a car fuelled by petrol or diesel, but just £2-4 if you drive an electric vehicle. TAX FREE. You pay nothing when you tax your low emission and fully electric vehicles, because zero emission EVs are exempt for the first year and all subsequent years (if it does not fall into the “premium rate” category. DRIVE IN PEACE. EVs have no noise because they do not have an internal combustion engine. New electric vehicles are now fitted with low noise-emitting devices as they were considered to be too quiet and posed a danger to other road users. CHEAPER TO BUY. Purchasing an EV is much more affordable now as the gap between electric models of cars and petrol/diesel models is narrowing. That is because between 2010 and 2016, the cost of electric car batteries went down by more than 70%.

Here are the locations of chargers in Dundee:

*Find out more about switching to an electric vehicle at Drive Dundee Electric, click here to be taken to the website.