SPONSORED: Pair of golden circle tickets for DunDee 80s at Slessor Gardens up for grabs

A pair of golden circle tickets for an upcoming Dundee music event are up for grabs in this brilliant competition.

DunDee 80s features ABC, Hue and Cry, Midge Ure, Go West and China Crisis at Slessor Gardens on Saturday August 24.

The event is retro revival at its finest, promising a night of evocative fun and some of the best tunes from the decade.

EVENT INFO

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult

This is an outdoor concert and tickets are all-standing

Private bar and toilets upgrade available for £15 plus booking fee

TICKETS

Golden circle £55 (£50 plus £5 booking fee)

General admission £34.50 (£29.50 plus £5 booking fee)

HOW TO ENTER

To be in with the chance of winning two gold circle tickets just fill out the form below. Closing date is June 10.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.