SPONSORED: Newly upgraded DISC offers 20% discount for January

Leisureactive tells us more about DISC’s transformation during 2019 and its plans for the coming year.

2019 saw many changes for Leisureactive, giving members better value for money and a more extensive membership offering.

Membership pricing was streamlined, with some members seeing a drop in their monthly membership whilst others received more included within their membership.

New members who join Leisureactive will also see greater value with reduced prices and more options available within their centres.

One of the more prevailing changes seen in 2019 was the upgrade of Dundee International Sports Complex (DISC).

With the popularity explosion of group cycle in recent years, not to mention the endless benefits of group cycle, DISC made the perfect home for a brand new indoor virtual cycle studio.

The studio is equipped with brand new IC6 indoor cycle bikes which utilise the Coach by Colour program, a simple and intuitive form of communication to group cycling.

Delivered in this purpose built studio using light and sound to create a truly immersive workout experience, the programme combines accurate zonal training and stimulating colour to help coach a member’s effort during the workout to gain maximum results.

Participants work through five colour zones, displayed on digital computers at the handlebars determining their effort throughout a workout to reach fitness results in less time.

The virtual screen allows customers to come along to the studio in their own time, at their own convenience.

You can go along and play a My Ride virtual class on the virtual screen at the touch of a button, with the choice between Studio Coach and Studio Tour.

Studio Coach allows you to be coached by a world-class instructor displayed on the screen, whereas Studio Tour takes you through terrain focused footage from around the world.

The upgrade of DISC also saw the introduction of a brand new functional training area, which has allowed Leisureactive to offer Small Group Exercise.

As social beings we love socialising with others, this is why some activities are better done in a group such as going to the pub, the cinema and eating out.

This concept is embedded into Small Group Exercise allowing you to workout with others whilst still receiving a personalised workout. You can keep each other motivated, have fun and reach your goals.

Leisureactive member, Steph Fender says: ‘I started coming along to small group exercise classes at DISC a few months ago. We do a mix of cardio & weights working in stations for 30 seconds at a time.

“Instructors are always on hand to encourage and give extra motivation if needed to perfect techniques, it’s almost like a personal training session.

“I really enjoy the classes as it’s a fun way to exercise, I work muscles that I wouldn’t normally with just going to the gym.’

You can also use the functional space in your own time and if you’re stuck for ideas on how to use the equipment or space, then instructors are often on hand to offer advice or leave workout ideas and tips on the white board.

The transformation of DISC has allowed Leisureactive to bring a new and exciting workout to the city, allowing all levels of fitness to work together.

Join Leisureactive between 3-31 January and receive an incredible 20% off any direct debit membership.

