SPONSORED: Newly renovated Dundee pub celebrates opening

The Riverside Inn on Riverside Drive officially reopened its doors this week following an extensive transformation.

General Manager Catherine Blunn and her team are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the pub, following a six-figure investment.

Catherine said: “Our brand-new pub and grill offers something for everyone. At The Riverside Inn, we’re obsessed about our grills.

“We’ve built our menu around quality chargrilled steak, chicken, fish, vegetarian dishes and burgers – plus a choice of pub classics that everyone loves.

“All our steaks are grass-fed beef and aged to perfection, making them wonderfully tender, lean and full of flavour.”

The new drinks range at the pub is designed to complement the food perfectly. It includes quality cask ales, full bodied reds, refreshing white wines, all the latest gins and cocktails and an exciting variety of soft drinks.

The interior of the pub has been completely overhauled, creating a fresh and welcoming environment for local diners and drinkers from Dundee and beyond to enjoy.

Catherine added: “Our friendly, knowledgeable staff are on hand to ensure all of our guests have a truly memorable visit.

“Because we know that whether you’re getting together for a family catch up, a meal out with friends or just a quiet night out with your other half, quality, freshness, choice, value for money and excellent service all matter.”

The Riverside Inn is the perfect place to enjoy a meal during the festive season. The pub has a great value three-course festive menu for £16.49, served from 13 November until 30 December (excluding 25 and 26 December).

Tempting main courses include hand-carved roast turkey with all the trimmings, 8oz 30-day matured sirloin steak and a roasted beetroot & butternut squash wellington.

Open every day from 9am until 11pm, Catherine and her team are looking forward to giving the Dundee community a warm welcome.

Book a table at The Riverside Inn online or call 01382 566864, or visit the website for more information.