SPONSORED: Need some inspiration for National Eat What You Want Day?

Perhaps you are watching what you eat? Or just trying to be good? Well, this Saturday should be your ‘cheat day’ because, on May 11, we celebrate National Eat What You Want Day! On this day, people across Dundee, Tayside and the rest of the UK, are encouraged to treat themselves by giving in to their sweet tooth, carb-loading without having a marathon to run, and eating breakfast for dinner. Ahead of Eat What You Want Day, we bring you FIVE perfect places where you can indulge…

Crolla Dundee’s amazing waffle creations are a great little treat to have. Grab a spoon and go for it! There are 10 of Crolla Dundee‘s own recommended combinations including the most popular White Chocolate & Strawberry Waffle.

Enjoy the white chocolate sauce drizzled over a hot waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, garnished with chopped strawberries, whipped cream and a Crolla wafer.

You can still create your own. Pick your ice cream, any two toppings and a sauce to top it all off.

Still not sold, Crolla is giving a free Tango Ice Blast with all waffle orders this weekend.

Using only the finest and freshest ingredients, the talented chefs at Charlie Khan’s offer a wide and diverse menu packed with tasty takeaway dishes for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Charlie Khan’s, which has been delighting customers all over Dundee for many years, was also voted The Telegraph’s Top Indian Takeaway back in November by local readers.

Have you tried its mega tasty and huge Grill Box?

Served in a pizza box packed with Lamb Chops, Chicken Tikka, Lamb Tikka, Seekh Kebab, chips, kebab sauce and salad! Wow! Oh and if that isn’t enough it is all served on top of the ever popular and highly recommended Charlie Khan Tandoori Naan Bread.

If you’re high-key obsessed with dairy, or simply get a kick out of tackling hardcore food challenges, the H.M.S Indulgence Challenge at Visocchi’s is the one for you.

The ice-cream challenge includes 30 scoops of ice-cream, 3 waffles, 6 Reese’s peanut buttercups (and one hefty stomachache). You win a personalised certificate for your efforts if you complete it but better than that you have bragging rights.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, contact Visocchi’s Cafe in Broughty Ferry on Facebook.

Taza translates to Fresh. The food is Taza, the look is Taza, the style is Taza, the ideas are Taza. Primarily, it is a restaurant which has a permanent buffet setup, which means, all their effort goes into making it the best available, by far. The food is second to none in excellence. Taza Dundee has a great selection of food available all the time at the buffet.

The motto at Fresh and Chips is: you buy it we fry it. Fresh and Chips has taken the Scottish Classic of Deep Fried Mars Bar to a whole new level. It has been getting a name for itself by encouraging customers to come up with their own deep fried treats. Suggestions go as far as deep fried Creme Eggs, deep fried Mini Eggs and deep fried Swiss Roll! The shop’s head fryer has been heard saying: “You name it, I’ve fried it.” What ideas would you have?