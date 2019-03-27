SPONSORED: Make this spring the time you choose to invest in Brigham Holiday Park

Now is the time to consider investing in a brand new holiday home at Brigham Holiday Park near Cockermouth in Cumbria.

Your Gateway to the Lake District, just 13 miles from Keswick and offering easy access to the charming market town of Cockermouth, Brigham has a superb range of luxury holiday homes to buy, from the new price of just £29,995.

Buying at this well-established, family run park means you can enjoy your own short breaks, and make a second income out of your investment, or buy purely for investment purposes, with several owners now owning more than one property with us.

As we celebrate the start of British Summer Time, here’s some of the plus points:

Open all year – The park is open for a full 12 month season – and depending on how many weeks of the year you let out your investment property, you can enjoy a significant second income. You may still want to enjoy it for your own breaks with family and friends at times of your choosing. Based on renting it out though, the team at Brigham can give you an estimated income for your first year of ownership at the park. If you have money sitting in the bank earning you very little, to invest can be a complete no-brainer, which will enhance your lifestyle no end! Holiday haven – Some of the park’s owners just want a holiday home, and come here to enjoy the peace and tranquillity. If that’s the case, you won’t find a quieter, better run park with its own full time warden and gated entry. As a family run park, they take looking after owners very seriously. Attracting visitors – The location of the park, on the edge of the National Park, coupled with the quality of the holiday homes, means potential owners buying for investment can charge from £550 to £600 per week, peak season, resulting in that all important valuable second income throughout the year. The team can arrange the rentals for you, as well as handle changeover and maintenance, so it couldn’t be easier! They really have thought of everything! More affordable prices – With only a 20 minute drive to the Lakes, it’s easy to base yourself at Brigham and enjoy the whole area. But as the park isn’t in the expensive Lakes area, the prices for holiday homes are significantly cheaper for the same properties you will find at other parks. The team only sells models from Carnaby, ABI and Willerby – these are the very best manufacturers, offering quality inside and out their holiday homes. Golfing paradise – Those buying a holiday home can take advantage of 15 free rounds of golf per year, for two, from nearby Keswick Golf Course. Charming Cockermouth – Just a five minute drive from the park, Cockermouth is somewhere you’ll love, with a wealth of independent shops, restaurants and cafés to explore, along with museums, galleries, and the award winning Jennings Brewery – well worth a visit. Places to explore – Easily access fascinating attractions from Brigham Holiday Park, which will also bring in the tourists as potential customers for your investment holiday home. You’re spoilt for choice with the Honister Slate Mine, Rheged Visitor Centre, the Derwent Pencil Museum, Whinlatter Forest, and the historic Mirehouse & Gardens at Bassenthwaite, to name but a few!

Find out more at the Brigham Holiday Park website.