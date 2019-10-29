SPONSORED: Make this National Sausage Week a banger with Scott Brothers

Sizzling sausages are not just perfect for barbecues – they’re meal winners all year round.

And with Scott Brothers’ wide range of delicious sausages, you can be sure of finding your favourites as well as some new tasty flavour combinations.

The Dundee-based butchers is home to some award-winning sausages, including traditional pork sausages and lorne sausage guaranteed to be a hit with everyone.

Scott Brothers has a team of 20 skilled butchers, three of whom specialise in making the award-winning sausages.

So what goes in to creating the perfect sausage?

First, Scott Brothers always makes sure to select the right pork or beef from sustainable, local farms when creating its sausages.

Secondly, their expert butchers ensure that the perfect flavours are added.

As well as the classics, you’ll find unique and deliciously flavoured sausages like pork, black pudding and Dundee Marmalade, and pork, leek and chilli.

Thirdly, pop into Scott Brothers and the team will be more than happy to help you with some inspiration on how best to cook their sausages during National Sausage Week.

Whether you’re cooking a hearty breakfast, a classic sausage and mash tea (nothing beats it, does it?) or a warming sausage pasta dish, they’ll help you pick out the right products and share some top cooking tips.

For example, they’ve got some great autumn-friendly recipes you need to try out, like homemade sausage rolls (just peel the skins off any flavoured Scott Brothers sausages and use the meat to make your own rolls) or sausage casserole.

With the colder nights coming in fast, there’s nothing better than a warming casserole. Here’s their tried and tested recipe for a Scotts Brother-approved sausage casserole:

Ingredients (serves 4)

4 large potatoes

4 carrots

1lb of Scott Brothers Steak Sausages

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp paprika

400g can chopped tomatoes

500g beef stock

1-2 bay leaves

Method

Preheat oven to 180c/fan 160c/gas 4. Peel the potatoes and carefully cut them in half, then into quarters. Peel the carrots and cut each carrot into 4 or 5 even pieces. Heat the oil in a heavy-based casserole and fry the sausages, turning often, until golden all over – this should take about 10 minutes. Remove sausages from the pan. Add the chopped onion to the casserole and cook over a low heat for 5-10 minutes, until the onion is slightly soft. Add the garlic and paprika and cook for another minute. Add the chopped potatoes and carrots and stir to ensure the vegetables are coated in the oil. Add the tomatoes, stock and the bay leaves. Bring to a simmer. Return the sausages to casserole. Carefully put the casserole into the oven. Cook for 45 minutes, until the potatoes are cooked through. Serve with crusty bread.

Scott Brothers are keen to hear from their customers so if there is a flavour of sausage you think they should have, get in touch and let them know.

Phone 01382 819417 or find out more about Scott Brothers online here.