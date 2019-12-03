SPONSORED: Make their Christmas with must-have P&J Live tickets

There’s no need to battle your way through hordes of festive shoppers to find the perfect Christmas gifts this year – just buy everyone tickets to one of P&J Live’s upcoming shows.

The North East’s newest events arena has already drawn in some of the world’s biggest performers and shows during its first year, and the 2020 line-up is no different.

From icons like Elton John to crowdpleasers like Cirque du Soleil and old favourites like Deacon Blue, P&J Live offers something for everyone.

Gift someone a ticket to one of these unmissable 2020 events and make their Christmas!

Celebrate Sir Elton John’s greatest hits

Sir Elton John is bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Aberdeen on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 November 2020.

It’s just one stop in the worldwide tour, which will see more than 300 shows take place across continents.

The new stage production will take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before.

The epic three-hour performance from Elton John has received 5 star reviews from various sources, so it’s one that definitely shouldn’t be missed!

Spend Halloween with Deacon Blue

Spend Halloween with one of Scotland’s most beloved bands at P&J Live!

Deacon Blue have announced their Cities of Love tour will make a stop in Aberdeen on Saturday 31 October 2020.

The multi-million selling band have announced a new album, City of Love, featuring 11 brilliant new tracks tethered by a singular belief – that even in the corners of a town or life where no light falls, hope can prevail.

Travel time with RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World

The largest drag show of all time, RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2020, is coming to Aberdeen for the first time on Wednesday 6 May 2020 and bringing a brand new extravaganza with them.

An experiment gone wrong has sent Michelle Visage spiralling through time with no way of returning home. Join Asia O’Hara, Kameron Michaels, Plastique Tiara, Shea Couleé, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Yvie Oddly and the soon to be announced winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as they journey through iconic periods of time in the hopes they will find their way back to present day.

Experience something new from Cirque Du Soleil CRYSTAL

See Cirque du Soleil’s breakthrough ice experience, CRYSTAL, from Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 March 2020.

This spectacular show blends circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where ice skating of all kinds mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats.

Misfit heroine Crystal takes you on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination. Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world to become what she was always destined to be: confident, curious, and creative.

CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colourful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.

Get nostalgic with Stereophonics

With unparalleled longevity and continued success, Stereophonics are a band woven into the fabric of popular music.

The Welsh favourites will play hits new and old during their gig on Tuesday 10 March 2020.

Having achieved 6 number 1 albums, 10 top 10 albums, 23 Platinum Sales Awards, 8.5 million albums sold in the UK alone, 5 BRIT nominations and 1 BRIT Award win, and still headlining arenas and festivals to legions of dedicated fans, Stereophonics stand as undeniable giants of the current music scene.

Move your feet at The 1975

Enjoy dancing to The 1975’s pop rock chart topping hits next year, as the band bring their UK and IE tour to P&J Live.

With the release of their eagerly awaited fourth album “Notes on a conditional form” due on the 21st of February, just a week before they appear in Aberdeen, it’s set to be an exciting show.

The band will be performing in Aberdeen on Saturday 29 February 2020, so you won’t have too long to wait after Christmas!

Enjoy a Premier League Darts night out

The 2020 Unibet Premier League season will begin at P&J Live on Thursday 6 February 2020.

Bringing a record crowd for the event to the city, the Premier League season will open in style and is sure to be a fun night for everyone.

Be entertained by Michael Ball & Alfie Boe

The world’s ultimate musical duo, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are getting ready to bring their stellar Back Together tour to Aberdeen on Sunday 23 February 2020.

Both singers have been extremely busy with hugely successful solo albums, sell-out tours and both currently starring in Les Misérables in the West End, but it is the combination of these two arresting voices and personalities which proves to be irresistible to countless fans across the nation.

Fans will be able to hear tracks from their brand new album Back Together, along with many more favourites, during this amazing night of entertainment.

Witness the magic of Whitney Houston

The only artist to chart seven consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, the first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 Album Charts at #1 and the only artist with eight consecutive multi-platinum albums, Whitney Houston redefined what it meant to be an iconic superstar. Now, a holographic show will bring the singer to Aberdeen on Monday March 2 2020.

Presented through state-of-the-art proprietary holographic technology and combined with unmatched Broadway theatrical stagecraft, a live band, back-up singers and dancers set to digitally remastered arrangements of her classic songs, the production will be helmed by acclaimed choreographer Fatima Robinson (“Dreamgirls,” “The Academy Awards”).

The show will include all of the singer’s iconic hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me”), “The Greatest Love of All” and “Higher Love.”

