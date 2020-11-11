SPONSORED: Leading innovator in Tayside home improvements sector: EC2 Ltd sets standards high this winter

As we have spent more time than usual in our own houses this year, home improvement aspirations have been sparked in many households across Scotland.

Whether it’s cosmetic or structural work, from having your complete roofline and flat roofing replaced, to tearing down divisive walls, one company in particular is known for its range of skill and ability when it comes to restoration and refurbishment. EC2 Ltd have been a leading innovator in Tayside and Angus’ home improvement industry for over ten years.

From window replacements to renovations of entire buildings, the company prides itself on the proficiency of its highly skilled work force when carrying out any service.

Discussing their work, Company Director David Robertson said: “Everything we do is done to the highest possible standard, using the best materials available.

“When we do a job, whether it’s installing new doors, windows, cladding or Sarnafil flat roofing, our efforts and outcomes surpass the UK’s high-end home improvements companies.”

As winter approaches, carrying with it harsh winds and rain, the standards of exterior home refurbishment work is being tested now more than ever. Confident that EC2’s will more than meet expectations, David said: “If we clad a roof, we are confident that with our time, expertise and quality materials, it will last decades.

“When it comes to your home, you shouldn’t be looking for the cheapest possible option, but the company who can give you the best value for your money, and that’s where we excel.”

It’s not just exterior developments EC2 is renowned for, however, as their team hosts a number of experts capable of renovating any room in your house, fitting new bathroom suites, and kitting out entire kitchens and utility rooms. EC2 will take care of your plumbing, electrics and decoration, making them a true one-stop-shop when it comes to home renovation, and ultimately saving you time, stress and money.

Like all businesses in Scotland, they have had to alter the way in which they operate since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Determined to ensure the safety of both their staff and their customers while continuing to operate smoothly and efficiently, the entire team have been trained in coronavirus restrictions and have introduced a number of safety measures. These include the continuous cleansing of hands, materials and tools, as well as the wearing of a face mask when necessary and social distancing when in or around the working site.

As disruptive and uncertain as the coronavirus has been, however, it has not stopped the team at EC2 – known for their enthusiasm and great customer service on the job – from satisfying their clients in every aspect of what they do. You need only read their reviews and testimonials online to grasp how well thought of they are by those who hire them.

John Thornton from Carnoustie said:

We have recently had our entire property’s roofline completed in plastic, along with plastic guttering and fall pipes, by the local specialist, EC2 Ltd. I have several friends who have had similar work done by different companies and the quote we received was very competitive. Dates were set for the work to begin and, despite the current situation, it was started bang on time. The work was completed in four days with no disruption caused what-so-ever and the place was left spotless. The manner in which they went about the job says a lot for EC2 and we want to thank them for giving us something with which we are truly delighted. If anyone is contemplating having similar work done, I cannot recommend EC2 Ltd strongly enough.

EC2 are well thought of because they truly respect their customers and their homes: “It’s where you live, sleep and raise a family, so you should always do and spend what is necessary to achieve the highest quality result that will last,” David said.

“While our competitors may offer you the cheapest possible option, you can rest assured that EC2 will offer you the best – nothing less.”

For more information or to request a quote, visit the EC2 website or email: info@ec2ltd.co.uk.