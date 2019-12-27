Scotland star Declan hands over sponsored kit to Dundee youths in aid of dementia charity

A top footballer has presented a city boys’ club with a sponsored kit with the aim of raising awareness of dementia.

Motherwell FC centre-half Declan Gallagher handed over the shirts to Maryfield United U/16s team.

The 28-year-old Scotland player also featured for Dundee FC between 2014-16.

The logo on the front of the strips is for Dementia Awarness.

The team’s manager Scott Anderson decided to get involved with the group as his mother is now in Pitkerro Care Home after being diagnosed with the condition.

He received the new kit from Declan, along with some of the players and staff at the Pitkerro Road facility.

The group also handed over a bumper donation of gifts for residents at the home, which were collected and donated by staff at DC Thomson’s Kingsway office and Home Bargains in the Wellgate Centre.