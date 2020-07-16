SPONSORED: Jahangir restaurant celebrates reopening with free drink offer

Dundee’s Jahangir restaurant is opening to the public on Saturday 18 July after temporarily closing during lockdown – and it’s offering dine-in customers a complimentary drink to celebrate!

The popular Balti and Tandoori restaurant, which was first established in Dundee in 1987, continued to offer takeaways for delivery or collection during lockdown.

Now, it’s looking forward to welcoming customers back to the restaurant on Session Street.

It has made a few adaptations to ensure it can follow current Government rules as it reopens, but regulars will already be familiar with Jahangir’s dedicated approach to social distancing.

“We kept our customers during lockdown, even the ones who used to sit in started ordering for collection and deliveries,” says Nadia, manager at Jahangir.

“And then when customers came in to pick orders up, they saw our facemasks and how we were using sanitisers and keeping our distance. So they’ve already seen that we’re doing everything we can to stay safe – we actually started making changes two weeks before the first Government announcement!”

As well as ensuring all staff wear facemasks and continue to adhere to strict hygiene standards, Jahangir has also implemented other changes to the restaurant in order to maintain social distancing as it reopens.

This includes a one-way system, reduced capacity and a move to single-use paper menus. Other major modifications include upgrading the customer toilets to be touchless.

Whilst takeaways will still be available, the current adaptations mean customers can once again enjoy eating at Jahangir, soaking up the restaurant’s friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Customers who dine in will even receive a complimentary drink to enjoy with their food.

They’ll be able to order from Jahangir’s expertly prepared menu which offers something for everyone, including vegan options – and will also be able to take advantage of the Government’s 50% off scheme.

Ultimately, Jahangir wants all customers to feel reassured and safe returning to the restaurant.

“People will be worried and we want to let them know that we’re following Government guidelines and are doing our best to make it as safe possible,” says Nadia.

“We can’t wait to welcome you again in our restaurant.”

Dine in starts from 2pm, seven days a week. Takeaways for delivery or collection will be available from 3.30pm till late. All customers are asked to register; you can do this online here.

Place an order online here or by calling 01382 202022 – the friendly Jahangir team will be happy to answer any questions you have.