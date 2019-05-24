SPONSORED: Get fit this summer with a discounted gym membership

Getting active and fit this summer doesn’t have to break the bank. To celebrate launching a new studio at DISC, Leisure and Culture Dundee is running a Six Weeks of Summer campaign, offering free classes and a membership promotion.

Tele features writer Amy Hall bravely visited DISC to try out a spin class. Here she reports back on the class, and shares more about the special offers available this summer.

I may be in Dundee now but I am a Fifer at heart so, in turn, I absolutely love a freebie.

When I heard about Leisure and Culture’s DISC Studio and Small Group Launch and heard the words “free spin and small group classes for a whole week” my ears pricked up and I was on board.

From today until June 2 everyone can try out indoor cycling and small group fitness classes at DISC for free, whether you are a member or not.

Taking anything free that I can find, I headed to DISC kitted out in the only gym gear I own (a pair of leggings and an old band T-shirt) ready to get on my bike.

If you read the Tele often, you know that exercise and I are not friends, however, with a holiday coming up and my washboard abs non-existent, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to start getting myself in some sort of shape.

I have never really tried out a spin or “indoor cycle” class before so didn’t fully know what to expect, however, as soon as I got to the class, instructor Jenny Hogg explained to me how to set up the bike correctly for my height and the disco-lighting was in full swing.

The small class was great for me as I was a complete beginner. I did not feel intimidated in a room full of people who knew what they were doing.

We started with a virtual race which used the interactive settings on each of the bikes to put us in teams to compete as we cycled a scenic route through hills and streets that we were able to view on a massive projector at the front of the class.

After completing our route, which my team won, we got the music on and Jenny took us through some spin routines. I was very sweaty around 30 seconds in. Although it was hard work, especially for my wee legs that have not been near pedals since my youth, with Jenny’s motivation and similar cheering on from others in the class, I made it.

My legs were wobbly when I got off, but it was not the end for me yet. I also wanted to try the small group class which is held next door.

In the small group classes you can choose from Generation Fit Gym, HIIT and SYNRGY classes.

To ease me in, we completed some circuits with plenty on offer including kettlebells, box jumps, treadmills and even some tyre flipping. It was fantastic getting a chance to test out each of the pieces of equipment which all helped work on different parts of my body.

At the end I could not believe that the fantastic work out I just had was all free. Plus, if you fancy signing up for a membership to achieve your dream summer bod after your free sessions, then you can enjoy six weeks of Full Fit Membership for just £25, which can be used at any of the eight centres across the city, as long as you sign up from June 1 to 15.

Find out more about Six Weeks of Summer initiative at the Leisure and Culture Dundee website.