SPONSORED: First month half price at “friendly and homely” JoJo’s Nursery

If childcare is becoming a challenge during Covid, let JoJo’s Nursery give your child nurturing and love in its homely – and safe – environment.

Like many industries, this welcoming Dundee nursery has experienced a loss of business during lockdown as parents were furloughed or grandparents took on the childcare responsibilities.

However, it is very much business as usual for JoJo’s and children are continuing to attend the nursery on Old Glamis Road. Many adaptations have been introduced to make their nursery environment safer than ever, for example, as well as regular enhanced cleaning of touch points, nursery manager and director Jo Slater has also implemented daily electro static fogging, an intense cleaning method where disinfectant particles travel under and inside objects.

Jo added: “We have also installed outdoor handwashing points and each age group of children is separate in their own gardens. Staff are allocated to a designated ‘bubble’ so they can nurture, cuddle and behave normally.”

Jo launched JoJo’s four years ago after more than a decade of childminding. She wanted JoJo’s to be a “friendly and homely nursery” one that would have an “excellent relationship with parents”, and JoJo’s is exactly that.

Focusing on natural play and a holistic approach, JoJo’s Nursery allows children to expand their imagination in a Covid-safe environment.

Here, there are hardly any plastic toys, as Jo favours natural materials, like wood, metal, shells and pine cones, and bright colours are replaced with muted colours, as director Jo knows the huge impact these small changes can have on children’s development and concentration.

All staff at Jojo’s are qualified and have many years’ experience of caring for young people.

Another benefit of having a child attending JoJo’s Nursery is the daily updates from staff. This is something that other nurseries have only recently introduced, however, at JoJo’s it has always been best practice to send photos and comments home to parents about their child each day.

Jo added: “This is to reassure parents that their child is okay and happy. We get a lot of positive comments from parents about this as they love to see what their child is doing during the day.”

Outside play is also high on the agenda at JoJo’s, and it is currently working towards ‘The Curiosity Approach’ accreditation.

At JoJo’s, because of lockdown, there has been a reduction in the number of children, meaning that a number of places have become available. As a special welcome offer, Jo is giving the first month HALF PRICE to all parents who enrol their child at JoJo’s Nursery before the end of February. There is also NO deposit to pay.

Jo explained why parents should consider JoJo’s for their child’s early years: “We are a loving, homely nursery with lots of socialisation and great outdoor opportunities whilst, of course, being Covid-secure.”

*To find out more, visit JoJo’s Nursery website by clicking here or call directly on 01382 690300.