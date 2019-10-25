SPONSORED: Find out what CBD can do for you at Dundee’s dedicated seller

CBD is becoming a big part of people’s wellness routines – but a lot of people still have questions. Now there’s a new shop dedicated to offering great products and advice to customers.

The CBD Infusions shop in Dundee is dedicated to providing premium cannabidiol to its valued customers.

They offer pure CBD oils, endless CBD delivery methods, and a CBD regimen that fits into any lifestyle.

The in-house cannabidiol experts are happy to help find a solution for you. They can answer all of your questions and even guide you through a taste test of the top-tier CBD e-liquids.

Come in store and try samples of flavoured oils, balms, skin creams and edibles or if you prefer to vape they have a station set up for you to try the range of CBD e-liquids.

What is CBD?

CBD is a cannabinoid compound, meaning that it interacts with the endocannabinoid system. This network has receptors and cellular communicators in nearly every tissue of the body. While the body goes about its daily operation, the endocannabinoid network keeps everything running smoothly in a homeostatic state.

Healthy endocannabinoid activity in the body can reduce tension, relieve stress, boost mood, and restore energy levels. CBD research has been gaining momentum over the last few years, and the science is genuinely beginning to support the testimonial reports of relief and wellness.

Your CBD experience

When you first choose to switch over to a natural alternative like cannabidiol, it is fair to have a few questions. The team at CBD Infusions encourages local customers to come to the shop in West Hendersons Wynd to meet the staff and take a look at the variety of CBD oils in person.

The trained professionals will get you equipped with the perfect cannabidiol product from their range which includes oils, extractions, topicals, e-liquids, and terpene infusions.

Once you have your item in hand, they will help you with CBD dosage guidelines, tips on how to ingest CBD oils, and give you a practical idea of what to expect.

Everyone’s physical make-up is different, but cannabidiol has a knack for providing a smooth and gentle treatment that can help optimise wellness in any situation.

Alternatively, you can stay up to date with the CBD Infusions blog, which provides the latest cannabinoid news, CBD guidelines, and essential updates.

Disclaimer

CBD products sold by CBD Infusions are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18 and are not intended for medicinal use.

Products are intended only as a food supplement and not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any illness. All products should be used only as directed on the label.

Always consult with your doctor before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental products.

Find out more at the CBD Infusions website.