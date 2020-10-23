SPONSORED: Find local Trusted Traders to prepare your home for winter

Whether you’re getting on top of home maintenance or need to resort to an emergency call-out this winter, finding Trusted Traders is key.

With temperatures starting to drop already, making sure your house is watertight, energy efficient, warm and safe may well be on your to-do list.

From checking the electrics to upgrading your roof, windows and decor, there are lots of household maintenance tasks which require the help of a professional.

Here, we share some local Trusted Traders to keep in mind for essential home maintenance or home improvements this winter.

L G Cooper Roofing

Based in Broughty Ferry, L G Cooper offers homeowners and businesses across Tayside and Fife proficient and comprehensive roofing services. It also offers roofing services in Aberdeenshire.

Having worked in the industry for over 20 years, the company has gone steadily from strength to strength to become one of the best-known roofing companies in Tayside.

Its standard of work speaks for itself and its large existing client base regularly returns due to the professionalism, hard work and exceptional results offered by L G Cooper.

Working directly alongside homeowners on challenging, unique and beautiful projects, as well as major contractors on commercial jobs, L G Cooper delivers on promises and takes pride in meeting every expectation.

At L G Cooper, the aim is to meet your requirements perfectly by getting early surveys and quotations from its experienced team.

By getting involved with a project as early as possible, it can produce the best results possible and give great customer service. Helping to ensure ongoing and consistent quality standards, its experts work alongside architects and planners to provide the very best service and fulfil all expectations.

Visit the L G Cooper Roofing website here for more info.

Apex Glass and Glazing

Apex Glass and Glazing is a local, trusted glazing company. Bringing over 15 years’ experience in the glazing industry to your door, Apex Glass and Glazing is proud to offer products including high quality uPVC windows and doors, bespoke frameless glass shower screens and balustrades.

The company’s own team handles installations efficiently and whatever you go for, it’s sure to give your home a boost!

Its experts leave the prefabricated mentality to other firms, with their focus fixed on tailoring a service to meet your unique requirements, styles and aspirations.

Whether you’re a residential or commercial customer, the company’s dedication to the Three P’s – professionalism, punctuality and pizzazz – simply never wavers.

While based in Dundee, Apex’s glaziers work up and down the east coast of Scotland, keeping homeowners and businesses satisfied thanks to their quality craftsmanship.

If you require a quote for an installation or repair, get in touch on 01382 459 300 – a member of the team will get back to you promptly.

Learn more about Apex Glass and Glazing online.

C.M. Sturrock Electrical Services

C.M. Sturrock Electrical Services is an established company with trusted electricians in Dundee.

The company serves customers across the whole of Scotland in all types of electrical services. This includes a wide range of contracts covering domestic, commercial and industrial electrical services for many satisfied customers.

As accredited contractors registered with the Dundee Trusted Trader Scheme, NIC, CHAS and Better Business Partnership in Perth & Kinross, choose C.M. Sturrock for peace of mind.

All works are completed to the highest standard and the company is rated five stars by clients.

If you’re in need of a trusted and accredited electrician, call C.M. Sturrock Electrical Services on 01382 933506 – no job is too small.

Follow C.M. Sturrock Electrical Services on Facebook for the latest updates.

Tayside Windows Ltd Dundee

The team behind Tayside Windows has over 30 years of experience in delivering excellent service to customers.

The company supplies and fits windows and doors for many happy clients across Dundee and the surrounding area.

It offers quality windows with quality internal finishings, with Tayside Windows committed to bringing an honest service to clients. As an independent company, it aims to provide the best quality after sales service.

For all your new and replacement windows, doors and conservatories, Tayside Windows in Dundee is the place for you.

Find out more about working with Tayside Windows online here.

Tayside Decorators (Dundee) Ltd

Brighten up your home during the dark winter months with Tayside Decorators (Dundee) Ltd. The family run business has been serving customers throughout Tayside, Angus and Fife for over 40 years.

During this time, the company has built up an excellent reputation for achieving client satisfaction by delivering quality workmanship time and time again.

It is covered by full public liability insurance and is a member of the Dundee City Council Trusted Trader Scheme and Scottish Decorators’ Federation.

Customers are offered a free quote for all services, including colour matching, wallpapering, murals, specialist wall coverings, paint stripping, Ames taping and coving, period property renovation and all interior and exterior painting.

Learn more about the services offered by Tayside Decorators online.

Tayside Aerial Services

Tayside Aerial Services prides itself on being ‘The Original and Best Installers in Tayside’.

From basic television systems to complex multi-room systems and satellite or digital installations, Tayside Aerial Services works with homeowners and businesses on projects of all sizes.

No matter what you go for, its team will always aim to ensure you get the best reception.

Tayside Aerial Services boasts many years of experience, allowing it to tailor services to meet your needs and location – all at a very competitive price.

Discover more about Tayside Aerial Services online here.

Tayview windows

Tayview Windows – ‘A Company You Can Trust’ – is a local, family run business covering Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

Operating from premises in Dundee, it offers a full range of high quality, double glazed windows, doors and conservatories.

All installations are fully guaranteed and most of the products used are manufactured in Scotland.

Tayview Windows does not indulge in ‘hard-selling’ techniques or ask for deposits – instead, you’ll get fair and honest prices without any pressure.

Browse the website for more details or call the company today for a no-obligation appointment.

Find out more about Tayview Windows here.