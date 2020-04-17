SPONSORED: Find local Trusted Traders for emergencies or future home projects

At the moment, most Trusted Traders in Dundee and surrounding areas are temporarily closed.

Safety is the priority and they’re actively supporting and following current government advice on minimising movement.

But despite the lockdown, emergencies – like roof leaks or boiler break downs – can still happen. Many traders are aware of this and some have plans in place to ensure they can still help in urgent or emergency cases.

For other non-urgent jobs around the house and garden, now’s a great time to start planning ahead. Traders may not be able to come out to your home, but you can do some research to find trusted and reputable local firms to contact once restrictions are lifted.

Here, we share some local Trusted Traders to keep in mind for future work or emergency call-outs.

Alan Brown Roofing

We are professional roofing contractors based in Carnoustie although we work across Tayside, including Dundee, St Andrews, Forfar and surrounding areas. We have over 36 years of industry experience behind us and since opening in 1982, we’ve built up a reputation for providing high quality work.

We have taken the decision to temporarily close until such times as this unprecedented situation clears.

We would like to thank all our customers for their support during these trying times, and we look forward to servicing your roofing needs in the near future.

Roof leaks will be attended to only in emergency cases. If you are unsure if your repair is an emergency, please feel free to contact us for advice and we will do our best to help. Stay safe everyone!

For advice on emergency call-outs, please contact Alan Brown Roofing on 01241 854064 or browse the website here.

Esk Glazing Ltd

Esk Glazing Ltd is an independent, family-run glazing company that has been serving the East Scotland community for over 40 years.

No matter how large, small or complex the job may be, our team guarantees an exceptional level of customer service, outstanding workmanship and the most competitive prices around.

We specialise in windows, doors, conservatories, roofline, balustrades, kitchens and blinds.

We carry out professional installations throughout Arbroath, Dundee, Montrose and Aberdeen, working with trusted suppliers to continually add new products to our range.

To book a consultation at any of our showrooms, to request a quote or to speak to one of our specialists about an upcoming project, do not hesitate to contact us on 01674 676158. Our friendly team will be happy to help.

Find out more about Esk Glazing at its website here.

RPM Joinery & Maintenance

RPM Joinery & Maintenance is a family owned and operated company that offer a wide range of home improvement, joinery and maintenance services.

Our services range from domestic to commercial, and are always fairly priced and built to the highest possible standard.

There are many reasons for choosing RPM Joinery to undertake work in your home; we are highly rated by our customers for the standard of quality in our work, but most importantly for the fair, personal service we offer.

We are based in Dundee but also provide services to the surrounding areas such as Fife and Angus, with many satisfied customers from Errol, Kingoodie, Invergowrie and Longforgan. If you are unsure if we can provide our services in your area, give us a call on 07970 058622.

See more of RPM Joinery & Maintenance’s recent work online here.

Waterflow Plumbing

Your perfect bathroom starts right here. From family bathrooms to wet rooms, luxury en-suite bathrooms and shower rooms, Waterflow can provide everything you need for the bathroom of your dreams.

One of the largest bathroom showrooms in Dundee, the Waterflow showroom on Kirk Street, Dundee, has an excellent range of stylish bathroom displays to view.

These displays show not only the quality of our workmanship, but also the style and type of designs we provide. Plus, we can give you the best first-hand advice on what fixtures and fittings will suit your lifestyle and budget.

Once the lockdown is over, make sure to take a visit and get a real feel for the bathroom of your dreams.

Learn more about Waterflow Plumbing online here.

Discovery Home Improvements

Discovery Home Improvements is a Dundee based kitchen, bathroom and home improvements contactor.

With over 30 years of experience behind us, we handle high quality kitchen, bedroom and bathroom installations. We also sell a wide range of custom-made cabinet door replacements.

As the UK tackles COVID-19, Discovery Home Improvements is taking its own steps to ensure the safety of employees, customers and its community.

We have therefore made the decision to temporarily lock down our business from Thursday 26th March until the government lockdown is lifted.

Everyone at Discovery understands that this is a concerning time, so we want to ensure customers that although we have postponed future projects, we are still here to assist with enquiries.

We will do our best to help or answer questions via email at gldiscovery@aol.com or by phone on 01382 205803.

For the latest updates, follow Discovery Home Improvements on Facebook here.

RG Painters & Decorators Ltd

Established in 1999, we are a well-known company with years of experience in both domestic and commercial painting and decorating, including new build properties.

We are a member of the Scottish Decorator’s Federation, Constructiononline and Dundee Trusted Trader. We have a team of fully qualified tradesmen who will provide the perfect solution to all your decorating needs.

Our reputation for quality and personal touch is key to our success.

We are currently closed following the recent government announcement. In future, you can contact us on 01382 818 644 or 07764 636 478.

Find out more about RG Painters & Decorators Ltd online here.

Reliabuild Contractors

Reliabuild Contractors have been established for eight years. We pride ourselves on high quality workmanship from a team of highly skilled tradesmen.

We will help you from design to completion of all aspects of your home refurbishment needs, whether it’s a small job or a much larger project.

We can supply and fit kitchens and bathrooms to a budget that you can rely on. Our team of joiners can help with everything from double glazed doors and windows to extensions and summerhouses, and everything else in-between.

You can currently find us on Facebook or phone for a free no obligation quote. Call 01382 507405 or 07960 892999.

Follow Reliabuild Contractors on Facebook to see more of its work.

power-dry

power-dry is a local family-run business offering professional carpet and upholstery cleaning services to both domestic and commercial clients.

We operate seven days a week and work across Dundee, Tayside, Angus and Perthshire. We can cover even further afield subject to mileage charge.

Customer satisfaction is our biggest priority and we guarantee a reliable, high-quality service. We have been a registered Trusted Trader since 2013 and are proud to be the top-rated carpet cleaner in the area, with over 330 customer reviews rating us on average 9.9/10.

The experts in stain removal, power-dry is the only NCCA approved carpet cleaner in Tayside. We can guarantee our processes and cleaning solutions are 100% safe for use around pets and children.

We aim to provide our customers with excellent value for money and don’t believe in hidden charges. Our carpet cleaning prices start as low as £25.

Find out more about the services on offer by power-dry.

L G Cooper Roofing

Based in Broughty Ferry, we offer homeowners and businesses across Tayside and Fife proficient and comprehensive roofing services.

Having worked in the industry for over 20 years, we have steadily gone from strength to strength, and can now count ourselves as one of the most well-known roofing companies in Tayside.

Our standard of work speaks for itself and our large existing client base regularly returns to us due to our professionalism, hard work and exceptional results. You can also choose us for roofing services in Aberdeenshire.

Working directly alongside homeowners on some really challenging, unique and beautiful projects, as well as major contractors on commercial jobs, we have always managed to deliver what we promise and we take pride in meeting every expectation.

Here at L G Cooper, our aim is to meet your requirements perfectly, and by getting early surveys and quotations from our experienced team, we can ensure that this is the case.

Our main aims are to produce the very best results possible and give great customer service. We do this by getting involved with a project as early as possible. Helping to ensure ongoing and consistent quality standards, we work alongside architects and planners to provide the very best service and fulfil all expectations.

Visit the L G Cooper website for more info.