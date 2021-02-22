SPONSORED: Find an apprenticeship to boost your career through Discover Work Dundee

If you’re looking to take the next step in your career, Discover Work Dundee is the place to turn for help.

Discover Work Dundee is an employability partnership involving Dundee City Council, Remploy Scotland, Dundee and Angus College, the Department for Work and Pensions, the NHS and Skills Development Scotland.

These key organisations work together to provide a range of services and support to people looking for work.

And with Scottish Apprenticeship Week fast approaching on March 1, Discover Work Dundee is now focusing on the advantages to be gained from an apprenticeship.

Transform your career

Organisations across Dundee have already helped many people transform their careers through apprenticeships.

Take Andrew Swarbrick, for example. In 2016 he applied for a Modern Apprenticeship in IT with Dundee City Council, which involved a mix of on-the-job learning and college study for two years. Andrew successfully gained his SVQ 3 in IT and Telecommunications Diploma.

“It was a wage in my pocket while I was learning and developing my skills. I really enjoyed it,” said Andrew. “Not only was I learning a new trade, I was learning so many other skills too – self-discipline, responsibility, diplomacy, teamwork.”

Andrew is now a Graduate Apprentice with the council, undertaking a BSc (Hons) IT Management. He attends university one day a week, studying subjects in coding, database creation and managerial skills.

Andrew is halfway through his third year and it’s going well. “It is hard work but very rewarding too. So far, I have learned how to code in various languages, I have learned about networking and I have learned various project management concepts and techniques,” said Andrew.

“Recently, I applied for a promoted post and was successful. This is a big step up from what I was doing before, and I am looking forward to the challenge. I will be using the skills that I have learned through both apprenticeships to ensure that I work to a high standard.”

Find apprenticeships in Dundee

This year, Discover Work Dundee hopes to help more people take the next step in their career by showcasing the latest apprenticeships available across different industries.

This includes Dundee City Council Modern Apprenticeships in the likes of Leisure Management SVQ 3 and Life Sciences SVQ 3, coming in 2021.

Dundee and Angus College also have a range of Modern Apprenticeships available, so that you can earn while you learn. One of their Engineering Apprentices stated: “I enjoyed the practical skills I learned and I gained lots of transferable skills. An apprenticeship can open up so many opportunities.”

As an employer, if you want to find out more, then Developing Young Workforce offers support.

Find out more about upcoming apprenticeships and opportunities from Discover Work Dundee.